GAA hurling ace lines out to do the honours at Timahoe Walk on New Year's Day in Laois

Ace Laois and Rathdowney/Errill hurler Mark Kavanagh will launch the 18th annual charity walk in Timahoe on New Year’s Day.

The top marksman for the county, centre forward Mark joins a long line of celebrities who over the years have led the walkers on the demanding route through the scenic Fossey Hills.

This year, as usual, proceeds from the event will go to the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Fatima Invalid fund.

The latter body is led by Maura O’Brien. Sponsorship cards are available from her and Johnny Dalton, or contributions can be made on the day.

Johnny is the redoubtable organizer of the charity walk. Recovering from a recent operation, he won’t be taking to the hills himself, but he encourages others to do so.

“It’s a great way to shake off Christmas excesses and to begin the year,” he enthuses.

He says money raised for the Irish Wheelchair Association will be expended on its centre in Portlaoise.

The walk, he notes, caters for the fit and the not-so-fit. There are two treks—10kms and six kms. The starting point is the village green at 1pm. The finish line is the Community Centre, where much-needed refreshments will be served to the participants.

Mark Kavanagh, it is hoped, will not be the only hurler enjoying the walk.

No doubt, players from Timahoe/Ratheniska, the county junior champions, will also be there. Fossey awaits.