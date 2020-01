On Saturday, January 11 last a presentation of € 10,850 was made by Laois Vintage Ltd to Laois Hospice Foundation Ltd following a very successful shave, wax and dye night in the Brewery Pub in Rathdowney.

A huge thank you was extended by the organisers to the willing participants for their courage and collection skills and to all who supported them with donations.

The committee also thanked Mrs Irene Murray for coming along on the night to accept the cheque on behalf of Laois Hospice Foundation and for her kind words of thanks to the efforts made.

The event is part of Laois Vintage efforts to reach the €1 million funds raised over 25 years for Laois Hospice by the end of 2020.