Knockout charity night between soldiers and prison officers in aid of autism unit at Portlaoise school

There’s a knockout night of entertainment this weekend in aid of a special unit at a Portlaoise primary school.

The Prison Service Boxing squad will take on an army selection this Saturday night in the Midlands Park Hotel in a major fundraiser with proceeds going to the Star Unit (Autistic Unit) in the Holy Family Primary School in Portlaoise.

Prison Service coach and one of the event organisers, Austin Stack, said: “This is a major event with 600 hundred people expected, there will be twelve fights and all the boxers are fully carded amateur boxers.”

He went on to say that there will also be a boxing memorabilia auction on the night with signed gloves from several former world champions.

The fight night will be in aid of the Star Unit in the Holy Family School. Mr Stack said this is a wonderful unit which caters for some incredible children and he hopes to raise considerable funds on the night for them.

The Prison Service Boxing Squad are preparing for a trip to New York this summer to fight the New York Correctional Department and the show against the army will be good preparation for that trip.

“We hope people will support this worthy cause,” said Mr Stack. Tickets are priced €10 and can be purchased by emailing ipsboxing@gmail.com or there will be a few tickets available on the door on the night on a first come basis.

The Holy family Junior School opened in September 2016 as a result of the amalgamation of Sacred Heart, Scoil Mhuire and St Paul's schools.

The Junior School relocated to a new school building in August 2017.