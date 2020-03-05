Tipperary's All-Ireland hurling coach set for Laois Novena on Carlow border

Tipperary's All-Ireland winning hurling coach Liam Sheedy is among the special guest speakers lined up for the Graigucullen Killeshin Parish Novena.

Mr Sheedy is among a list of special guests for the upcoming event which includes Laois women and head of the National Ploughing Championships Anna May McHugh.

Others due to speak at the Novena in the Laois parish on the Carlow border include the former leader of the Green Party, Rev Trevor Sargeant and a former Washington correspondent for RTÉ Carole Coleman.

Solemn Novena of Our Lady of Perpetual Help runs from April 20 for nine consecutive Monday nights. The Papal Nuncio Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo is a guest speaker on the first night.

The theme for this year’s Novena is ‘You are not alone’.

Full list of speakers:

20th April Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo Papal Nuncio to Ireland

27th April Liam Sheedy Manager Tipperary Senior Hurling Team

4th May Andrea Hayes TV & Radio Broadcaster & Writer

11th May Rev Trevor Sargent Curate Waterford Union of Parishes, former Green / Comhaontas Glas leader

18th May Michael Kelly Editor Irish Catholic Newspaper

25th May Anna May McHugh Managing Director National Ploughing Association

1st June Jim Deeds Pastoral Worker, Author, Poet & Retreat Facilitator

8th June Martina Lehane Sheehan Author, Psychotherapist, Spiritual Director

15th June Carole Coleman Journalist and RTE presenter