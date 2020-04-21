Midlands Science brings science into your home during the Covid-19 outbreak

The not for profit organisation, Midlands Science, is offering a range of remote, fun science workshops via their social media channels.

The Midlands Science team has been working with science communication experts to create new science shows and other online learning resources and running them online over the past few weeks to help ensure that young people can continue to sustain their engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) from their own home during these very different times.

‘Science at Home’ is an entertaining show that explores the science of everyday things at home.

The show will be broadcast online on the Midlands Science Facebook page every Tuesday at 12 pm and has been running since March 17th following the school closures.

It is hoped that the shows will continue until June with support from Gas Networks Ireland for the next two weeks. These two episodes will focus on the primary school science topics of living things and biodiversity. All episodes are available on the Youtube channel of Midlands Science and will be available there as full archive.

This is one of a number of impactful initiatives across Ireland promoting science, technology, engineering, maths, literacy, employability and the development of life skills that Gas Networks Ireland supports.

Gas Networks Ireland’s sustainability strategy has three pillars of sustainability – environmental impact, social impact and economic impact. As part of its social impact programme, in 2018,Gas Networks Ireland launched the STEM education programme, Energize, in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) in primary schools across the country. The programme is available to 5,000 sixth class students nationwide, with the objective to foster students’ interest in STEM subjects.

Dr Dan Nickstrom of Maynooth University is a Science at Home presenter.

"I'm having a lot of fun trying to communicate science in this way. It's new and challenging territory for me but I'm enjoying the opportunity and am delighted it's getting such a good reception among people in the Midlands, young and old especially those trying to keep up with school work," he said.

Jackie Gorman is Midlands Science CEO,

"We know that many parents are now dealing with the dual challenges of working from home while also keeping children safe and hopefully continuing to learn in some way. We are most grateful to Gas Networks Ireland for their support and commitment to helping students during these unsettling days of social distancing and quarantine.

"Trying to navigate all of this is testing for everyone and we wanted to help in some small way by creating our own virtual science classroom. We hope these science learning workshops will benefit people in the coming weeks and we have had plenty of engagement and positive feedback so far," she said.

Christina van der Kamp is Corporate Responsibility Manager at Gas Networks Ireland.

"Covid-19 is affecting every part of our lives at the moment. We are getting used to a new way of living so that we can all play our part to stop the spread of the virus.

"Gas Networks Ireland is delighted to be partnering with Midlands Science to deliver a range of online ‘science at home’ activities. We believe it is particularly important to keep in mind the effect this crisis may be having on young people who are unable to attend school and see their peers. Providing these children with some engaging online activities is a proactive and useful way to nurture a positive attitude to science while staying at home.

"We are passionate about introducing young people to the exciting world of science and engineering from an early age, and actively encourage young people to really think about the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and how it impacts our lives on an everyday basis," she said.

Midlands Science is a not for profit company which promotes STEM education [Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths] in the midlands of Ireland. It is funded by a mixture of public and private funding and it has a voluntary board of directors.

