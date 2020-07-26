Take the Stop Food Waste Online Challenge at home with Catherine Fulvio

This summer, you are invited to join Catherine Fulvio and take the Stop Food Waste Summer Challenge at home.

Local Authorities in Laois, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow are joining forces with Catherine Fulvio and Stop Food Waste to offer everyone throughout the country a chance to get involved in this online version of the popular Stop Food Waste Challenge. Participants are supported to find out how much food they are actually wasting and some delicious ways they can prevent it. The challenge will run online for four weeks, beginning with the first video from Catherine Sunday July 19th at 8:30pm.

Each video will be followed up by a live Q&A session with Catherine via the Stop Food Waste Facebook page (@StopFoodWaste) each Wednesday at 2pm. Tune in to ask questions about recipes and ways to minimise food waste at home.

Catherine Fulvio is a huge avocate for food waste prevention “Awareness is key to reducing food waste and as a long-time advocate for the reduction of food waste I am delighted to be working with four County Councils, Laois, Westmeath, Meath and Wicklow, on the reduction of food waste, especially at this time when we are all cooking and eating more at home.

Each week a new video will be posted with a recipe from me and lots of tips and tricks to help you to reduce food waste in your home.”

Globally, over one quarter of the food produced in the world for human consumption is wasted and every year people in Ireland throw out over one million tonnes of food. The average Irish household is binning between €700 worth of food each year. Reducing food waste has been identified as one of the most effective things we can do to prevent climate change. With so many people interested in taking action around climate, managing food waste effectively is something that can be done from at home. Any action taken, big or small, can have a positive impact on the bigger picture.

Participants of this online training will be in with a chance to win fantastic prizes, including passes to Ballyknocken Cookery School and signed copies of Catherine Fulvio’s cookbook ‘A Taste of Home’.

Suzanne Dempsey, Environmental Awareness Officer at Laois County Council said:

"Laois County Council are actively promoting climate action and food waste is one of the most effective ways that an individual can reduce their carbon footprint. It not only helps that environment but can save you money too. Food waste has a significant impact on the environment given all the energy and resources consumed in producing, transport, packaging of that food which are all wasted when that food is thrown out.

In addition, if that food waste ends up in a landfill it produces harmful greenhouse gases as it decomposes. We are really excited to have Catherine Fulvio as the spokesperson for this Stop Food Waste Challenge. As one of Ireland's most well-known TV chefs she has a huge amount of knowledge that she can impart to followers on how to reduce their food waste at home.”

About Stop Food Waste

Stop Food Waste is an EPA programme funded under the EPA National Waste Prevention Programme (NWPP). The NWPP has identified food waste as a priority waste stream to be addressed in the coming decade in line with our national commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals. Stop Food Waste works with householders, helping them to make the most of their food. The programme provides information and supports on all aspects of preventing food waste, from good planning and shopping practices through to correct storage and reuse options.

The four key steps people can take to Stop Food Waste are:

1. Know your food waste: Make a list of what you throw out over the next week, this will give you a better understanding where your habits produce waste so you know what to target for improvement.

2. Planning and Shopping: Smarter shopping ensures that you don’t waste hard-earned money on food that goes in the bin. Plan your meals (including lunches at work), check the cupboards and fridge before you go, and use a shopping list.

3. Cooking and Storing: Store food properly to make the most of what you have bought to keep food fresher for longer. The Stop Food Waste‘A-Z of food’ contains tips and advice on how to store and cook various food types. Using leftovers for lunch not only helps reduce food waste, it will also save you money.

4. Bin it better: Use the brown bin (or try home-composting) for the unavoidable food waste you do generate. A recent national study showed that almost 50% of household organic waste is still being disposed of in the “wrong bins”, i.e. recycling or black bin.

Website: www.stopfoodwaste.ie

Instagram: www.instagram.com/stopfoodwaste.ie/

Twitter: twitter.com/Stop_Food_Waste

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StopFoodWaste/