Covid can't stop Errill tractor crew from helping Laois cancer support service

The Errill Tractor Run Committee is unable to hold the run this year due to Covid 19 restrictions.

This year's run would have been in memory of Harry Wynne who was one of the run's most dedicated committee members but sadly passed away last March.

However, the committee is still raising funds for this year's chosen charity is the Cuisle Centre for cancer support in Portlaoise.

The committee is holding a virtual draw for a good prize. It wants everyone who can, to donate.

All will be entered into a draw for a high-pressure power washer.

To donate go to the Errill Tractor Run Page on GoFundMe.