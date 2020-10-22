No Shoebox Appeal but Team Hope says Laois people can still help

The Christmas Shoebox Appeal is moving online this year and the organisers, Team Hope, wants the people of Laois to show the generous support they have in recent years.

Unfortunately, due to the effects of the COVID-19 restrictions, the charity says it is not possible to send gift-filled shoeboxes from Ireland this year.

Instead, Team Hope will be asking schools, families, friends, communities and businesses to Team up for team hope by donating gift-filled shoeboxes for children affected by poverty.

To donate go to www.teamhope.ie