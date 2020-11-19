Christmas mission underway in Mountmellick

The Mountmellick Central Hub Christmas Food Appeal's mission is to deliver 500 food and fuel hampers to the elderly and those in need this festive season and is also running its Santa Through the Window appeal to help Santa.

The hub team is really busy preparing to complete its mission to achieve the aim of helping people around the town who might be struggling with kids gifts and toys and those who are short on the essential.

Jason McInerney is one of the organisers and hopes you can help.

"Please donate what you can and help us make a difference this Christmas we are being contacted daily for help and we cannot do this without your support we rely solely on donations from the local community and our local business supporters please please give what you can and empower us to complete our mission it's needed this year more than ever," they say.

The hub is also calling for donations of new toys unwanted early Christmas gifts. Donations can be made at any of the local outlets in Mountmellick or can be arranged with a member of the team through any of our social media platforms.

You can also donate to the credit union account BIC: MOEO1E21 IBAN: IE92MOEO99218610116437

The main contact number is for the Mountmellick Central Hub is 0852135119 www.mountmellickcentralhub.ie email mmcentralhubservices@ gmail.com

The Mountmellick Community Foodbank contact numbers 0852135119, 085 1115746, 089 4194166

The hub has set up a completely confidential email for you to contact if you are struggling to get your gift this Christmas and need some help. It is secretelffmm@gmail.com