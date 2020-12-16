Abbeyleix Climate Action Energy Masterplan to be launched by environment champion Duncan Stewart

Irish environment champion Duncan Stewart is set to launch a nee Abbeyleix Energy Masterplan as part of the new Abbeyleix Climate Action Project.

Dr Niamh Shaw, Laois's science communicator in residence, will join the well-known architect, environmentalist and broadcaster who will help interpret the master plan and discuss opportunities for local climate action.

Also taking part in the discussion will be Mark Robertson of Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) with details of funding available for householders who want to make their homes more energy-efficient.

The event is part of the Abbeyleix Climate Action project, a project of Creative Ireland Laois in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme 2017-2022, Laois County Council, Midlands Science and Abbeyleix Tidy Towns.

The Masterplan launch will be streamed live on the Laois Heritage Forum Facebook Page. To tune in go to www.facebook.com/laoisheritageforum at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 17.

To find out more about the project, email climateaction@laoiscoco.ie.

The Abbeyleix Climate Action Project is a partnership between Abbeyleix Tidy Towns, Laois County Council, Creative Ireland Laois and Midlands Science.

The team can be contacted at email climateaction@laoiscoco.ie. More information can be found at www.laois.ie/creative-ireland.