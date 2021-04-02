Covid-19 knocks the stuffing out of popular Laois festival again this year

The popular Durrow Scarecrow Festival has fallen foul of the Covid-19 festival again this year.

The organiser of the south Laois event made the announcement in a recent statement.

"We can now confirm that the 2021 Durrow Scarecrow Festival will not be taking place this year. Like everyone else, we were hugely disappointed when the global pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival. We never gave up hope of bringing the event to you this summer and have been working hard behind the scenes to make it happen.

"However, for the safety of all our frontline workers, volunteers, artists, traders and visitors, we now know that it’s not possible to make it happen. However, we do have exciting news for 2022! We will be back from Sunday 24th July until Monday 1st August 2022.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the HSE staff for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as thanking all of you for your support in keeping the Scarecrow Festival alive by your participation in our online Scarecrow Bingo on Saturday nights.

"Until we can be together again, keep you and yours, safe and well," concluded the statement.