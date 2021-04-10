Local free online talk in Laois on parenting in the online world

An upcoming talk aims to give parents insights to help them parent in a world where the internet plays a huge part in the lives of their children.

In the Parenting in the Online World webinar, Dr Mary O’Kane looks at some of the latest research on the impact of technology on our children, considering online contact, content, and conduct. From the question of how much is too much, to the impact of screens, she considers how we can best support our children to not only survive, but to thrive, in their online engagements.

The webinar is part of the Healthy Ireland talks hosted by Laois Libraries, throughout April. The series on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Laois Libraries Facebook page deals with issues such as coping with grief and loss, support for parents/guardians of young children and adolescents and a compassion-based approach to emotional over-eating.

Email mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco. ie to book your place on Parenting in the Online World Thursday 22nd April at 6.30pm: