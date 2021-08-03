Top influencer teams up with Laois woman Emma for 10 k steps a day charity challenge

A top social media influencer has teamed up with Emma Fogarty, from Laois, to launch the inaugural StepTember Challenge – set to be a vital fundraiser for Debra Ireland

Trisha Lewis, whose Instagram account has more than 200,000 followers, is urging the public to join her for a 10,000-steps-a-day challenge next month for the charity which Emma from Abbeyleix is a patient ambassador

Participants are asked to sign up to complete 10,000 steps a day for the month of September – and to share a link on their social media to encourage others to sign up.

Emma, 37, was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as butterfly skin - a genetic disease that causes the skin, both inside and out, to blister at the slightest touch.

Around 80% of her body is covered in open wounds and must be bandaged every single day, which could last 2-5 hours. Following a recent health setback, she now uses a wheelchair.

Debra Ireland provides patient support services and drives research into treatments and cures for those with the condition.

“10,000 steps a day is a challenge but we hope it will be manageable for most people and we would like as many as possible to sign up - wherever they want to do it - in September for €20,” said Debra ambassador Trisha.

The 33-year-old’s Instagram account, Trisha’s Transformation, has become a major hit, offering advice on weight loss, healthy eating and lifestyle.

“If you complete the 10,000 steps a day for the month, it translates as 300,000 steps over the month. That’s 1,000 steps for each of the 300 patients living with EB in Ireland.

“Walking 10,000 steps roughly translates into a distance of eight kilometres, so over the course of the month, participants will cover 240kms, the distance from Dublin to Ennis!”

Emma paid tribute to the volunteers set to take on StepTember.

“It honestly means the world to see people signing up to take on this challenge and fundraise for DEBRA Ireland – and I want to thank them more sincerely,” she said.

“Debra Ireland is an amazing charity. I am so lucky to have them, because without them, and our amazing supporters, we wouldn't be able to get nurses or research funding and they deserve all the help they can get,” she said.

“The pain I endure, all the time, whether I’m sitting in a chair or lying in bed, is almost unbearable and I am on a huge amount of medication, which really only takes the edge off the pain.

“So any funding we can raise will go to making sure that every patient and family gets the support they need through our medical grants, respite support and our amazing frontline team of Patient Support Workers, so they don’t feel so alone.”

Each day of the challenge, participants will receive an e-mail giving them access to Debra’s interactive virtual map, to see how they are making a difference.

You can sign up today for €20 at debraireland.org to get your specially designed StepTember t-shirt. Individuals and teams welcome.