Drag queen bingo, live music and family fun at Midlands LGBT+ launch in Laois

Portlaoise will be filled with rainbows of pride and family fun this weekend when Midlands LGBT+ Project finally get to hold their official launch.

The service set up last February to reduce isolation and help LGBT+ people in Laois, Offaly and Kildare. They run support groups, social groups and provide training to businesses/ schools and organisations along with LGBT+ events.

Due to Covid restrictions they are only now able to officially launch and it promises be a day of fun, based at Laois School of Music in Portlaoise on Saturday, September 11.

The event is tied into the The Old Fort Quarter live gigs event in Portlaoise which has run through early September hosted outdoors by Kavangh's Pub at the former Scoil Mhuire school.

Christina Fitzharris is the Midlands LGBT+ Project Community Development Worker.

"Our groups and services have take off more than we ever expected. While this is wonderful to see, it also shows us the need for our project and the long way we have to go for LGBT+ visibility in rural Ireland.

"We wanted to hold the launch in person to show the community what a fantastic service we are running.

"We will host a community fun day for everyone in the area. We will have live music, activities for children, trading stalls, socially distanced picnic tables, drag queens and more.

"In the evening in the same location we will be holding a 18+ LGBT+ night in partnership with Kavanaghs Bar," Christina said.

In the fortnight before the event Portlaoise has been turned into a rainbow town. Following an appeal and help from the new services, businesses decorated their store front/ window in Pride and rainbow themed décor.

"This event will be a great boost to the town and we really would love to see all of our local businesses getting involved and coming together to turn our wonderful town into a rainbow!"

Email help@midlandslgbtproject.com or call or text to 086 0757985.