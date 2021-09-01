Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Huge Lotto jackpot to biggest one in five years

Lotto Jackpot set for five year record high

Lotto Jackpot set for five year record high

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is set to reach an estimated €13 million, making it the highest Jackpot in five years.

The National Lottery also revealed that the draw on Wednesday, September 1 could see the 12th largest winner in the history of the game.

Previously in 2016, a lucky ticketholder from Belmullet, County Mayo won the hefty €13,793,435 prize.

Commenting on the news, a spokesperson for The National Lottery said: “It has been over five years since Lotto players in Ireland have seen a Lotto jackpot hit a potential €13 million."

“The current jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and in last Saturday’s draw, 23 separate players came agonisingly close to scooping the prize on offer by matching five numbers, missing out on the €12.4 million jackpot by just one number."

So far this year, the Lotto jackpot has been won by five players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway, Cork and Westmeath.

Last week's Lotto winner was a player in Cork, who won the top prize of €500,000 in last Friday night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The week before this, Ireland’s Lotto millionaire hailed from Waterford, which prompted celebrations at Tesco in Ardkeen.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media