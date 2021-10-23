Search

23/10/2021

Connect to mental health with felt making workshop in Laois

The Arthouse in Stradbally

The Arthouse in Stradbally

The Laois Arts Office are delighted to offer a wonderfully relaxing feltmaking workshop as part of the Laois Connects Mental Health Programme 2021

The workshop takes place at Laois Arthouse Stradbally with textile artist Maria McGarry.

The Arts Office says you'll learn the technique of laying fibers of merino wool to create felt using soapy water and gentle rolling. Participants will connect with the tactile nature of the wool and gently transform it into felt fabric as a blossoming felt flower. It promises to be fun whilst also meditative.

Maria McGarry is a textile artist and crafter for over 25 years in quilting, feltmaking, fiber and paper craft. She has studied at NCAD and studied textile art in Crawford College Cork.

The workshop takes place on Tuesday, October 26, running from 2pm-4pm.  It is a free event but booking is essential as numbers are limited numbers.

Email: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie to book a place or contact 057 8664033/13.

