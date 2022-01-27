Super exciting events lined up in Laois town lifting off from lockdown

Looking forward to lifting off out of lockdown in Mountrath
BloomHQ is 'super excited' to have you back for in-person events and there's something for the whole family at the centre in Mountrath.
Sunday, February 20 features a pre-Loved Wedding Fair sale of used suits, dresses outfits etc that can be recycled and reused for another big day.
Saturday, April 23 features a Fundraising Casino Night to raise funds for a heating system for St Philomena's Hall so it can be opened up to more community groups.
The Family Summer Fair and Taste of the World Market takes place on Saturday, June 25.
October 1 features the Octoberfest Beer Festival featuring great music, great food, and fantastic beer.
Watch the website or social media platforms for booking information as the events draw near.
Join the Community Whatsapp group on 089 4135817 or email Regina@bloomhq.ie
