Search

27 Jan 2022

Super exciting events lined up in Laois town lifting off from lockdown

Super exciting events lined up in Laois town lifting off from lockdown

Looking forward to lifting off out of lockdown in Mountrath

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 Jan 2022 8:28 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

BloomHQ is 'super excited' to have you back for in-person events and there's something for the whole family at the centre in Mountrath.

Sunday, February 20 features a pre-Loved Wedding Fair sale of used suits, dresses outfits etc that can be recycled and reused for another big day.

Saturday, April 23 features a Fundraising Casino Night to raise funds for a heating system for St Philomena's Hall so it can be opened up to more community groups.

The Family Summer Fair and Taste of the World Market takes place on Saturday, June 25.

October 1 features the Octoberfest Beer Festival featuring great music, great food, and fantastic beer.

Watch the website or social media platforms for booking information as the events draw near.

Join the Community Whatsapp group on 089 4135817 or email Regina@bloomhq.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media