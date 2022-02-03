Search

05 Feb 2022

Europe's biggest agricultural show launches in Midlands after lockdown

Tullamore Show

The Tullamore Show will return next August it has been confirmed

Reporter:

Ger Scully

03 Feb 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

EASING of Covid restrictions means the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is set to return on Sunday, August 14 next at the Butterfield Estate in Blueball, outside Tullamore

Speaking at the recent Tullamore Show AGM, as reported in the Tribune following the event last month, Chairperson Joe Molloy said he was very optimistic the show would return in 2022.

“However given the recent changes in Covid regulations plans are fully underway to ensure the show goes ahead as near to normal as possible this August. It has been a tough two years for us, and the uncertainty has certainly brought its challenges,' the event;'s PRO, Stephen Kelly confirmed this week.

He added: “We are very grateful to our main sponsor FBD who have supported us throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to working with them for this coming show and many more. We would like to acknowledge the support from all our stakeholders both national and international and we also look forward to working with them this year.”

“With the recent announcement of lifting the restrictions, our plans are well underway with the continuous help of our hardworking committee and volunteers, we look forward to working together to once again stage Ireland's premier show.”

This August will see the very best of Irish livestock return to the showing ring and we anticipate very keen competition for a whooping prize fund, along with a range of highly sought-after gold medals and cups to be won on show day.

Trade Stand applications for Ireland’s Premier Show are now open online so don’t miss this opportunity to book your space, for further information visit www.tullamoreshow.com

The show chairman thanked the public for their kindness and messages of goodwill over the last two years.

He also stated that the organising committee will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation closely while ensuring that health and safety guidelines are our main priority.

For general enquiries please contact the Show Office on 057 93 52141 or info@tullamoreshow.com

