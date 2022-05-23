Lots of thrills at Portlaoise Plaza event with funds raised going to Laois Camogie

A Formula 1 Simulator will take centre stage at the Portlaoise Plaza’s 2nd Birthday celebrations this Sunday, May 29th.
The world-renowned stunt rider, Mattie Griffin, will perform as well as loads of family fun day activities including face painting, spin the wheel, camogie skills and inflatable goals.
The organisers also promise loads of competitions to win hampers and fuel vouchers.
This is a free event and donations on the day will be in aid of Laois Camogie.
The motorway services is located at Junction 17 at Togher on the M7 Cork, Dublin, Limerick road through Laois.
The services is owned by Supermac's boss Pat McDonagh.
