All roads lead to Laois village for a vintage day on tarmac

Vintage day in Ballyfin in 2017.
All roads lead to and from Laois in the middle of June for the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club Vintage & Veteran Road Run.
The club has announced that the 11th edition of the event gets underway from the Community Hall, Ballyfin, at 2 pm on Sunday June 19.
Strictly vintage & veteran vehicles only are welcome while visitors and spectators free and welcome to come along.
Proceeds in support of Local Charities.
For queries or any additional information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481.
