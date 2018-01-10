Reduce your food ‘waste-line’ with Catherine Fulvio in Portlaoise

Catherine Fulvio will make a return trip to Portlaoise in January to help us all to reduce our ‘waste line’ during her food waste prevention cookery demonstration.

This awareness initiative is to promote the prevention of food waste, the segregation of food waste from other waste streams in the home and the use of the brown bin.

The event will focus on meal planning, promoting the benefits of using a shopping list and storing food properly to get the maximum use and value from it all while Catherine creates mouth watering dishes with a strong food waste prevention message. This topic is very close to Catherine’s heart as it features in her cookery television programmes, her food writing for national and international media as well as in her many cookbooks.

Ann-Marie Kelly of Laois County Council is the event organiser.

“The average household wastes €700 annually on food that is thrown out and we see this event as an opportunity to bring Ms. Fulvio’s expertise to demonstrate how simple changes can make a real difference. Not only will the changes be a monetary saving but Catherine will whisk up tasty easy to make meals which will inspire people to try at home,” she said.

This free event is funded by Laois County Council and complements the ‘Stop Food Waste Challenge’ run by the Environment Section, details of which will be available on the night of the event as well as an information stand on the brown bin. The separate collection of food waste in a brown bin ensures this material can be composted and converted into a usable product. If food waste is mixed with other waste it can only be landfilled, which produces methane gas - a major contributor to global warming.

Catherine Fulvio’s food waste prevention cookery demonstration will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Wednesday 24 January with doors open from 7pm and the event commences at 7.30pm sharp.

While, this is a free event but entry is by ticket only – which are available from www.eventbrite.com

Please contact Ann-Marie Kelly, Environment Awareness Officer on 087 2492293 if you have any queries regarding attending, to get further information regarding the ‘Stop Food Waste’ challenge or to find out how to correctly use your brown bin.