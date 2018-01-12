Teenage self harm and anxiety: Free seminars in Laois and Offaly for parents

Parents in Laois and Offaly who want to learn how to help their teenage children through mental health problems, can avail of free expert advice in the coming weeks.

Two free workshops are being held for parents, as well as for teachers and special needs assistants, on the topics of self harm, and teen anxiety and sleeplessness.

'Understanding Self-Harm Seminar for Parents' is a two-hour seminar that will be held at the Central Hotel Tullamore on Wednesday January 31 from 7pm to 9pm.

The Facilitator is Josephine Rigney who is the Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention for Laois and Offaly.

Self harm figures rising in Laois says Suicide Prevention Officer

The seminar aims to develop participants' knowledge and understanding of self-harm and the reasons underlying such behaviour.

It will also help participants to consider the needs of people who self-harm and to gain knowledge of the following:

Definitions of self-harm and its relationship with suicide

Understanding of the prevalence of self-harm across different age groups and genders

The functions, motivations and meanings underlying self-harm

Awareness of the needs of people who self-harm and how to demonstrate improved sensitivity

Possible interventions and helpful responses in responding to people who self-harm

Information on the appropriate and relevant supports and services, locally and nationally.

The second seminar is in Portlaoise, at the Laois Education Centre on the Block road, (behind Portlaoise hospital), on Monday February 5, from 7pm to 9pm.

'Tips on How to Address Anxiety and Sleepless Nights in Adolescents', will be presented by Carol Delaney and Máiréad Kerwin from Laois Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The evening will end with a question and answer session.

To book a place on either of the seminars, contact Yvonne, Laois Education Centre at (057) 8672402 Booking is essential and places are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.