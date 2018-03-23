HAVE A CRACKING WEIGHT LOSS THIS EASTER WITHOUT GIVING UP CHOCOLATE!

Celebrating Easter and even enjoying the occasional chocolate fix doesn’t have to mean waving goodbye to achieving your weight-loss goals, says a Laois healthy eating expert.

Pam Nolan runs Slimming World groups in Mountmellick, Portarlington & Portlaoise.

“Easter can be a tough time for slimmers because it feels as though the temptation is everywhere. However, the key to long-term weight loss is balance, so allowing yourself a little tempting treat can often stop you from over-indulging and undoing all of your hard work.

“The best thing about Slimming World is that no food is off limits. This means you can still celebrate Easter with hearty lamb, beef & turkey roast dinners, delicious fish dishes and even a little chocolate.”

Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan allows slimmers to satisfy their appetite on filling foods that are low in energy density like pasta, rice, potatoes, fruit and vegetables, lean meat, poultry, fish and more – meaning they need never go hungry.

“Plus because they can still enjoy small amounts of foods that many weight loss plans cut out – like chocolate, crisps and alcohol – members never feel deprived or unable to sustain their healthy eating habits,” says Pam.

In fact, one of Pam’s members has already achieved a cracking weight loss – all while eating delicious meals like pasta bakes, curry chips, roast dinners and her favourite treats, including crisps and chocolate of course.

Liz Feighery, who has lost 5 stone 5lbs so far, said: “I never thought I’d be able to lose all this weight whilst still enjoying chocolate every day. Before I joined Slimming World I thought I’d have to say goodbye to all of my favourite foods. With a few simple swaps and a little bit of forward planning though, it’s easy to enjoy loads of different meals and never feel like you’re missing out.

“I’m a self-confessed chocoholic, so obviously Easter is one of my favourite times of the year! This year I’m planning to whip up some healthier versions of my favourite chocolate-y treats so that I can enjoy the Bank Holiday without going overboard. This chocolate mousse can be made in minutes and left in the fridge until you’re ready to tuck in, so it really is easy and very tasty!!

Try this quick and easy chocolate fix this Easter:

You'll be in heaven with this wickedly creamy dessert. It’s so heavenly you’ll be tempted to have seconds (or thirds!) – and you can without damaging your weight loss.

Serves 4

Ready in 1 hour 10 minutes

100g pot of quark skimmed milk soft cheese

500g pot fat free natural fromage frais

1 tbsp artificial sweetener

1 sachet Cadbury Highlights

Ground cinnamon and cinnamon sticks (to decorate)

Method

Place the quark in a bowl with 400g fromage frais, the sweetener and Cadbury Highlights. Mix well, divide between four glasses and chill for at least one hour. Top each mousse with a spoonful of fromage frais and a dusting of ground cinnamon. If you like, serve decorated with cinnamon sticks and orange zest.

If this recipe leaves you wanting more, everyone’s welcome at the

Mountmellick Slimming World groups, held every Tuesday at 5:30pm and 7:30pm in The ICA House, Davitt Road and every Tuesday Morning at 9:30am opening March 13th in the same venue.

As well as an abundance of delicious recipes, you’re also sure to fall in love with the Slimming World way of life – which means lots of group support, advice and friendship.”

To find a group near you or more delicious recipes visit slimming world.ie





