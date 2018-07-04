PEPPERED BEEF BURGERS WITH SWEET POTATO WEDGES recipe by chef Neven Maguire

Neven Maguire is Head Chef/Owner of MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co. Cavan which he runs it with his wife, Amelda.

At the core of Neven’s philosophy is a dedication to using only the freshest, finest ingredients. This is evident in all his work and in his restaurant and cookery school.

Here's a summer great burger from his recipe books.

PEPPERED BEEF BURGERS WITH SWEET POTATO WEDGES

Serves 4

Ingredients:

500g (1lb 2oz) lean minced beef

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp cracked black peppercorns

olive oil spray, for cooking

4 wholemeal bread rolls, split in half

4 tbsp tomato relish (preferably Ballymaloe)

Little Gem salad leaves

4 small tomatoes, sliced

handful of thinly sliced red onion rings



SWEET POTATO WEDGES:

500g (1lb 2oz) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

1 tbsp olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F/gas mark 6).



Arrange the sweet potatoes in a shallow baking tin and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss until evenly coated, then season with salt and roast for 25–30 minutes, until cooked through and lightly golden.



Meanwhile, place the minced beef in a bowl with the garlic, tomato purée, parsley and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and mix until well combined. Divide the mixture into four and shape into patties. Put the cracked black peppercorns on a plate and press them into the burgers.



Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and lightly spray with olive oil. Cook the burgers for about 4 minutes on each side for medium, or until they are done to your liking.



Toast the bread rolls on a hot griddle pan. Put a spoonful of the tomato relish on the bottom halves, then add a Little Gem salad leaf to each one. Top with a burger and then arrange the sliced tomatoes and red onion on top.

Cover with the burger bun tops and arrange on plates with the sweet potato wedges.