WARM STEAK SALAD WITH HORSERADISH MUSTARD AND BALSAMIC VINEGAR recipe by Neven Maguire

Neven Maguire is Head Chef/Owner of MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co. Cavan which he runs it with his wife, Amelda.

At the core of Neven’s philosophy is a dedication to using only the freshest, finest ingredients. This is evident in all his work and in his restaurant and cookery school.

Here's a summer steak salad from his recipe books.

WARM STEAK SALAD WITH HORSERADISH MUSTARD AND BALSAMIC VINEGAR

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

4 x 200g (7oz) striploin steaks, trimmed

150g (5oz) mixed salad leaves

1 large carrot, cut into thin strips

1 beetroot, peeled and cut into thin strips

1 red onion, thinly sliced

½ celeriac, peeled and cut into thin strips

micro greens, to garnish (optional)

edible flowers, to garnish (optional)



DRESSING:

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tsp creamed horseradish

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp extra virgin rapeseed oil

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp chopped fresh coriander

4 tbsp beef stock

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Remember to take your steaks out of the fridge at least 30 minutes before you intend to cook them to allow them to come back up to room temperature. To make the dressing, place the garlic, horseradish and mustard in a bowl, then whisk in the extra virgin rapeseed oil and balsamic vinegar to form a dressing. Season to taste and add the coriander. Set aside until needed.



Heat the rapeseed oil in a large heavy-based frying pan over a medium heat. Season the steaks, add them to the heated pan and fry for 4 minutes on each side, turning once, for medium rare. Remove from the pan and transfer to a plate. Cover loosely with foil to keep warm and leave to rest for 10 minutes.



Add the beef stock to the frying pan that you’ve cooked the steaks in. Bring to the boil and reduce by half, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to remove any sediment. Whisk into the dressing. Place the salad leaves and vegetables in a large bowl and lightly coat with the dressing. Divide among plates, then carve the steaks into thin slices and arrange on top. Drizzle over any remaining dressing and garnish with the micro greens and the edible flowers, if using, to serve.