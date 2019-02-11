Delightful Valentine's Day creamy raspberry pancakes

Treat your loved one this Valentine’s Day with some mouth-watering treats from Siúcra x Catherine Fulvio.

Whether you are whipping up a scrumptious dessert or surprising them with brunch in bed, Siúcra has got your Valentine’s covered!

Siúcra x Catherine Fulvio’s Raspberry Pancake Stack with Rose Cream is sure to get those taste buds tingling.

Treat yourself to a bit of indulgence and surprise someone special in your life with your incredible baking skills!

Makes 15 medium American style pancakes depending on the size

Ingredients

For the filling

120ml crème fraiche

200ml cream

70g Siúcra Icing Sugar

2 to 3 drops rosewater

For the pancakes

220g plain flour

2 tbsp ground almonds

1½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of nutmeg

4 tbsp Siúcra Light Golden Brown Sugar

2 eggs

240ml milk

¼ tsp almond extract

100g raspberries

Oil or melted butter, for frying pan

120ml melted dark chocolate, to serve

Rose petals, to decorate

Raspberries, to decorate

Siúcra Icing Sugar, for dusting

Method

To prepare the filling:

1. Spoon the crème fraiche, cream and Siúcra Icing Sugar into a bowl and whisk well until thick.

2. Add drops of rosewater to taste.

To make the pancakes:

1. Combine the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, nutmeg and Siúcra Light Golden Brown Sugar in a large bowl.

2. Mix the eggs, milk and almond extract together in a jug and make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, pour in and whisk well to form a thick batter. Add in the raspberries and mix.

To cook the pancakes:

Heat oil and butter over a medium heat in a large frying pan, once hot, place spoonful’s of batter into the pan, cook for about 1 to 2 minutes depending on the size, when bubbles rise to surface turn the pancakes over using a small palette knife and cook for a further minute or until golden and cooked through. Keep warm.

For the filling:

Whisk together all ingredients until a thick cream forms.

To assemble:

1. Sandwich 3 pancakes together with the filling, place on a cake stand.

2. Sprinkle a few rose petals in between, add the raspberries and dust with Siúcra Icing Sugar.

3. Pour / spoon some melted chocolate over each stack of pancakes and top with rose petals.

4. Serve immediately.