Petworld’s 2019 Furry 5K in aid of Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland

Petworld are delighted to announce that their Furry 5K annual sponsored dog walk is taking place at 10am on Sunday July 28 in seven locations across Ireland. The Furry 5K is a 5km sponsored walk with all proceeds going to Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI).

AADI is a national charity established to transform the lives of children with autism and their families. AADI provide highly trained ‘task specific’ assistance dogs to children with autism. The assistance dogs support the children to overcome the distressing elements of autism.

The Horkans Group, which includes Horkans and Petworld, selected AADI as their national nominated charity in 2016. Over the past 3 years we have raised over €22,000 for the charity.

Stuart Cooper, COO with the Horkans Group commented: “Our Furry 5K is a fun-filled, family event that gives animal lovers and their dogs the chance to come together and support an incredible cause. Autism affects one in 65 people in Ireland and it personally touches some of our own families here at the Horkans Group so it gives us even more commitment to actively support this great cause.”

This year, our walk is taking place on Sunday July 28 and we are hoping to raise as much money as possible for this very worthy cause. The registration fees for the walk are one person €10, two people €15, and family €20.

You can pay the fee yourself or by raising funds for the charity through a sponsorship card. 100% of the funds raised go to AADI and the walkers get a chance to meet representatives from AADI to see how the money they have raised will be spent.

The walk promises to be a fun morning, full of laughter, as animal lovers and their dogs come together for a great cause.

Afterwards, there will be refreshments for both the two and four-legged participants back at Petworld. The first 300 people that have registered and turn up for the walk across the 7 stores will also get a free Furry 5K t-shirt and a goody bag.

Nuala Geraghty, AADI CEO, explained the importance of fundraising for AADI.

"One in every 65 children in Ireland has autism and yet so many people know so little about the condition, adding to the difficulties faced by many children and their families. Autism doesn’t just affect the child. It affects everyone in the family,” she said.

AADI is a national charity who provide Assistance Dogs to children with autism. Accredited to the highest standards by Assistance Dogs International, AADI’s mission is to change the world for children with autism.

It costs AADI €22,000 and takes 2 years to train each of these life changing assistance dogs. The families receiving the dog also receive handler training and on going placement aftercare to ensure maximum benefit from the partnership.

These highly skilled dogs are more than a friend. They are trained to keep their child companion safe. Attached via a belt to the child, these dogs listen and respond to the commands of the parent/handler.

The dogs primary focus is to prevent the child from running into danger when they are out and about.

Every family’s story is different. Every child with autism is different.

Every Autism Assistance Dog changes the world for a child with autism.

Over 90% of our funding comes from fundraising and donations so we rely on the generosity of the public and business to enable us to change the world for as many children and families in desperate need as possible. We are extremely grateful to the support that Petworld and Horkans have shown AADI since they invited us to become charity partners.

Their wonderful family ethos is reflected in the kindness that they continue to show AADI, the families that we support and our amazing volunteers. We are extremely proud of this relationship and look forward to continuing to build awareness of how Autism Assistance Dogs can change the world for children with autism and their families.

So please come along on Sunday July 28 and support a great event for an amazing charity and get walking and talking.

Register www.petworlddirect.ie or you can pop into your local Petworld store to pick up your Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland sponsorship pack.