Dr Eddie Murphy: Shane Lowry can teach us all to be heroes

Many stories have been wrote about Shane Lowy the Irish golfer who recently won the British Open.

It was a remarkable achievement and whether you are into sports or not there are so many life lessons that Shane Lowry can teach us all.

For non-sports people (my wife Carol is one) much explanations are required regularly, I am the opposite, I love all sports. Now back to Shane!

Dedication & Practice

Shane Lowry's “overnight success” was years in the making.

Thousands of hours of practice in hail, rain and shine was required to produce the performance of a lifetime.

I really admire athlete, musicians, scientists – anyone who achieves significant breakthroughs from all their efforts. It really inspires.

The key word here is perseverance, it is a self-discipline that is in short supply yet is one of the best.

Inspiration & Modesty

Shane wondered “would he be good enough to win the Open.”

A normal doubt that he was able to park during the competition.

It’s his modesty that stands out, a man from the heartlands of Ireland, Clara in Offaly.

Unlike many superstars whose ego is bigger than their ability, Shane Lowry is a passionate man grounded by his family and community.

Coach

He is a master golfer. And like all elite players tennis, golf, and athletes’, Shane has a coach.

Now this is important, I believe that we all need wise people in our lives, I believe that we need to have wise people in our children’s lives.

Sometimes when the parental voice is rejected the grandparent, uncle or aunt can be the wise one.

Seek out wise people in the different parts of your life – work, and relationships. Wisdom can keep us all grounded.

Family & Vulnerability

Shane spoke about his vulnerability, as he faced over 10,000 people in his village.

“You think this is what it’s all about, but it’s not. There were many nights when I cried myself to sleep asking was I good enough to make it, wondering should I continue”.

He talked about how the “the Lowrys are an emotional family where we would cry at anything”.

I love the fact that he can talk about the challenges and dark days particularly on those days of greatest joy.

His capacity to talk about vulnerability makes him even stronger, in my mind.

Yet the night before the win when he was six shots ahead, there was great pressure, would he throw it away with pressure.

He said on that night regardless of what would happen as long as his wife Wendy and daughter Iris were waiting for him, that was what is important.

This is called perspective. Wouldn’t it be brilliant if we could bring perspective into our lives during the crunch times. This demonstrates that Shane Lowry has great emotional intelligence.

Inspiration

Shane Lowry has lifted the mood of the midlands and of the nation and he deserves to savour his victory as a champion golfer. Yet when Shane was asked what inspired him, it was his two Laois sisters in law, Melissa who had a kidney transplant from her sister Alison. True heroes.