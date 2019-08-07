All the results from this year's Ossory Show

Here are all the results from the Ossory Show:

CATTLE

PEDIGREE HEREFORDS

CLASS 1 Pedigree Hereford Cow or Heifer in calf or in milk

1st Trevor & Edward Dudley

CLASS 2 Pedigree Hereford Heifer born between 1st July 2018 to 30th September 2018

1st Trevor & Edward Dudley

CLASS 3 Pedigree Hereford Bull born between 1st July 2018 to 30th September 2018

1st Willie Duff 2nd Rory Farrell 3rd Trevor & Edward Dudley

CLASS 4 Pedigree Hereford Heifer born between the 1st July 2017 to 30th June 2018

1st Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 2nd Trevor & Edward Dudley 3rd Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 4th Davina Lewis

CLASS 5 Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf born on or after 1st October 2018 & 31st December 2018

No Entries

CLASS 6 Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf born on or after 1st Oct 2018 & 31st December 2018

1st Rory Farrell

CLASS 7 Pedigree Hereford Male or Female Calf born 2019

1st Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 2nd Davina Lewis 3rd Pat Murray 4th Rory Farrell

CLASS 8 Best Pair Pedigree Hereford Animals

1st Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 2nd Trevor & Edward Dudley 3rd Rory Farrell

CLASS 9 YOUNG STOCKPERSONS COMPETITION

1st Glen Lewis 2nd Rory Farrell 3rd Colin Burke 4th Rory Farrell

THOMPSON CUP

SCOTT CUP - Overall Champion Trevor & Edward Dudley Reserve Champion Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan

PEDIGREE SALERS

CLASS 10 Pedigree Salers Senior Cow in calf or with calf at foot. Any age.

1st Alfred Melvin 2nd Niall Hunt 3rd Declan Bell

CLASS 11 Pedigree Salers Senior Heifer born before 1st Sept 2017.

1st Niall Hunt 2nd Alfred Melvin 3rd

CLASS 12 Pedigree Junior Heifer born on or after 1st Sept 2017 and before 1st Sept 2018

1st Declan Bell 2nd Thomas J Mulchay 3rd

CLASS 13 Pedigree Salers Male Calf born on or after 1st September 2018

1st Alfred Melvin 2nd John Burke 3rd John Burke

CLASS 14 Pedigree Salers Female Calf born on or after 1st September 2018

1st Thomas Mulcahy 2nd Niall Hunt 3rd John Burke

CHAMPION SALER OF THE SHOW

1st Declan Bell 2nd Alfred Melvin

PEDIGREE ANGUS

CLASS 15 Pedigree Angus cow in calf or with calf at foot

No Entry

CLASS 16 Pedigree Heifer born between 1st Sept 2017 & 31st August 2018

1st Liam Mc Evoy 2nd Liam Mc Evoy

CLASS 17 Pedigree Heifer calf born between 1st Sept 2018 & 31st December 2018

1st Jim Dockery 2nd Henry Dudley 3rd Henry Dudley

CLASS 18 Pedigree Bull calf born between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018

No Entry

CLASS 19 Pedigree Bull or Heifer calf born after 1st Jan 2019

1st Pat Murray 2nd Jim Dockery 3rd Eamon Molloy

CLASS 20 IRISH ANGUS YOUNG HANDLERS U14

1st Dylan Dockry 2nd Adrian Dockery

CLASS 21 IRISH ANGUS CATTLE SOCIETY ALL IRELAND 2019

1st & 2nd Eamon Molloy

CLASS 22 Cow or Heifer in Calf or in milk

1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne

CLASS 23 Maiden Heifer born between 1st September 2017 & 1st September 2018

1st John Fleury 2nd Declan Burke 3rd John Fluery

CLASS 24 Bull Calf born between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018

1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne

CLASS 25 Heifer Calf born between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018.

1st Martin Ryan 2nd Mick Kavanagh 3rd Bernadette Dunne

PEDIGREE CHAROLAIS

CLASS 26 Pedigree Charolais Male Calf born on/after 1st January 2019

1st John Fleury 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Kevin Whelan

CHAROLAIS Champion Martin Ryan, Reserve Champion Martin Ryan

CLASS 27 Pedigree Charolais Female Calf born on/after 1st January 2019

1st Martin Ryan 2nd Bernadette Dunne 3rd Martin Ryan

Class 28 Midlands and South East Charolais Club Calf Championship for male calf born Between the 1st September 2018 and the 31st December 2018

1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne

Class 29 The Midlands and South East Charolais Club Lovely Ladies class for in calf heifer/cow class.

1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne 4th John Bambrick

Class 30 Charolais YMA Young Handlers aged 12 – 16 years old on the day of the show. Participants must show a pedigree Charolais or commercial Charolais animal for this class.

1st Emma Hynes 2nd Megan Searson 3rd Aidan Kiniahan C/O Willie Gubbins

Class 31 Charolais YMA Young Handlers aged 17 – 22 years old on the day of the show. Participants must show a pedigree Charolais or commercial Charolais animal for this class.

1st Mark Whelan 2nd Therese Bambrick

PEDIGREE SIMMENTAL

CLASS 32 Pedigree Simmental Cow or Heifer. Any age in calf or in milk

1st Garrett Behan, Ballyfin

CLASS 33 Pedigree Simmental Heifer born 2017

1st Garrett Behan, Ballyfin

CLASS 34 Pedigree Simmental Yearling Bull Calf born between 1st August 2018 & 30th September 2018

1st Garret Behan, 2nd Garrett Behan, 3rd Conor Walsh, Ballylinan

CLASS 35 Pedigree Simmental Weanling Bull Calf born between 1st October 2018 & 30th November 2018

1st Garrett Behan , 2nd Denis Maher,

CLASS 36 Pedigree Simmental Yearling Heifer born between 1st August 2018 & 30th September 2018

1st Garrett Behan, 2nd Sean Lowry, 3rd Garrett Behan.

CLASS 37 Pedigree Simmental Weanling Heifer born between 1st October 2018 & 30th November 2018

1st Killian & Noel Farrell, Cashel. 2nd Garrett Behan.

CLASS 38 Pedigree Simmental Female born on or before 31st July 2018

1st Garrett Behan 2nd Garrett Behan

CLASS 39 Pedigree Simmental Bull or Heifer born on or after 1st December 2018

1st Nigel Hogan, 2nd Garrett Behan, 3rd Killian Farrell.

CLASS 40 National Simmental X Breeding Heifer Championship

At Strokestown Show September 2019

BELGIAN BLUE CLASSES

CLASS 41 Pedigree Bull born on/between 1st September 2017 and 31st August 2018

1st Stuart Treacy, Pike of Rushall. 2nd Thomas O Doherty, Ennis

CLASS 42 Pedigree Male Calf born on/between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018.

1st David Pearson, Clough, 2nd David Pearson, Clough. 3rd Thomas O Doherty, Ennis

CLASS 43 Pedigree Female Calf born on/between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018.

1st Tim O Donovan, Dunmaway. 2nd Liam Lynch, Mountmellick. 3rd Nigel Allen.

CLASS 44 Pedigree Bull Calf born on or after 1st January 2019

1st Tim O Donovan, Dunmanway. 2nd Tim O Donovan. 3rd Richard Stanley, Bandon.

CLASS 45 Pedigree Heifer Calf born on or after 1st January 2019

1st Alan Feeney, ClareGalway. 2nd Thomas O Doherty, Ennis. 3rd Seamus Keogh, Geashil.

CLASS 46 BELGIAN BLUE ALL IRELAND SENIOR BREEDING HEIFER CHAMPION 2019. SPONSORED BY ASBOURNE MEAS - For Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifers born 1st September 2017 to 31st August 2018.

1st Shay Hayden, Enniscorty. 2nd David Pearson, Clough. 3rd Sean O Brien

Belgian Blue Show -

Champion - Tim O Donovan Reserve Champion David Pearson

CLASS 47 Irish Blonde d’Aquitaine Cattle Breeding Society - Pedigree Male or Female born after 1st August 2018

1st John Barry 2nd John O Halloran, Glenwood Blonds 3rd

CLASS 48 SOPHIE PEARSON MEMORIAL TROPHY - YOUNG HANDLERS CLASS

1st Chloe Hegarty 2nd Molly Hynes 3rd Katie Lordon

PEDIGREE LIMOUSIN

CLASS 49 Pedigree Limousin Bull born on/after 1st September 2018

1st Kevin Bohan.

CLASS 50 Pedigree Limousin Heifer born on/after 1st September 2018

1st Kevin Bohan

CLASS 51 Pedigree Limousin Heifer born between 1st September 2016 & 31st August 2018

1st Pat Brennan, Ballylinan 2nd Kevin Bohan, 3rd Mick Malone, 4th Kevin Bohan

CLASS 52 Pedigree Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or with calf at foot

1st Pat Brennan

CLASS 53 Male born after 1/1/18

1st Pat Brennan

CLASS 54 Female born on or after 1/1/18

1st Kevn Boahn.

CLASS 55 Female born prior to 1/1/18

1st Pat Brennan

CHAMPION - Kevin Bohan, RESERVE CHAMPION – Pat Brennan

PEDIGREE INTERBREED CALF CLASSES

CLASS 57 Pedigree Calf Male or Female any breed born after 1st July 2018.

Must be entered in previous Classes. Sponsored by AIB, Rathdowney

1st Martin Ryan, 2nd Tim O Donovan, 3rd Martin Ryan 4th David Pearson,

SHORTHORN CLASSES

CLASS 58 Cow or In Calf Heifer

1st Martin Kelly, Rathvilly, 2nd James Muldowney, Cullohill, 3rd Ms A Middleton, Moate

CLASS 59 Maiden Heifer born between 1st September 2017 and 31st August 2018

1st Martin Kelly. 2nd James Muldowney, 3rd Martin Kelly

CLASS 60 Heifer Calf born on or after 1st September 2018

1st Martin Kelly 2nd Paul Dalker, Dunlavin, 3rd Patrick J Sheedy

CLASS 61 Bull Calf Born on or after 1st September 2018

1st James Muldowney

SHORTHORN CHAMPION Martin Kelly, RESERVE CHAMPION James Muldowney

FRIESIAN

CLASS 62 GAIN FEED €1,500 ALL IRELAND HEIFER CALF CHAMPION

This class is for Pedigree and non Pedigree Holstein/Friesian Heifer Calves born in 2019.

1st Pat Smith, 2nd Pat Smith, 3rd Denis Donohue, Seanacourt, 4th Joe Boyce, Bruree

CLASS 63 Pedigree Friesian Heifer in Calf born before 31st December 2017

1st Denis Donohue, 2nd Joe Boyce, 3rd Tom & Maura Murphy

CLASS 64 Pedigree Friesian Heifer born between 1st January 2018 and 31st July 2018

1st Amy Roche & Tony Jackson, Hacketstown , 2nd Liam & Sandra Murphy, Bagenalstown 3rd Tom & Maura Murphy, Swiftsheath.

CLASS 65 Pedigree Friesian Heifer born between 1st August 2018 & 31st December 2018

1st Tom & Maura Murphy, 2nd Liam & Sandra Murphy, 3rd Kevin Flynn.

CLASS 66 Pedigree Friesian Heifer any age not calved

1st Denis Donohue, 2nd Kevin Flynn, 3rd Peter Ging

CLASS 67 Pedigree Friesian Heifer in Milk

1st Liam & Sandra Murphy, 2nd Kevin Behan, 3rd Jim Mulhall, Danville.

CLASS 68 Pedigree Cow Calved Twice only.

1st Tom & Maura Murphy 2nd Liam & Sandra Murphy, 3rd Jim Mulhall

CLASS 69 Pedigree Friesian Cow Calved Three Times or More

1st John & Paurice Murphy, 2nd John & Pauric Murphy, 3rd Steven Corrigan, Garrettstown

CLASS 70 Group of 2 Dairy Females one owner.

1st Liam & Sandra Murphy 2nd John & Pauric Murphy, 3rd Jim Mulhall

CLASS 71 Junior Handler Aged 12 and under

1st Manus Murphy 2nd Joe Boyce, 3rd Tommy Roche, 4th Niamh Murphy

CLASS 72 Intermediate Handler

Aged 13 to 16 years as of 1st January 2019 with Holstein Calf born after 1st January 2019.

1st Cathal Mulhall, 2nd Luke Donohue, 3rd Michael Blake

CLASS 73 Senior Handler

Aged 17 to 26 years as of the 1st January 2019 with Holstein Calf born 1st January 2019

1st Kevin Smith, 2nd Lauren O Toole 3rd Doireann Mulhall

SENIOR CHAMPION John & Pauric Murphy RESERVE CHAMPION Tom & Murphy

JUNIOR CHAMPION Denis Donohue, RESERVE CHAMPION Jim Mulhall.

CATTLE – OPEN SECTION

CLASS 74 Best Heifer no permanent teeth visible

1st J.B. Moran, 2nd Erwin Stanley, 3rd B Dyer 4th Owen O Neill

CLASS 75 Best Butchers Heifer no permanent teeth visible

1st Jason Teague 2nd Maxwell Brothers, 3rd B Dyer

CLASS 76 Best Heifer with two or more permanent teeth visible.

1st Erwin Stanley, 2nd Kevin McCabe 3rd Erwin Stanley

CLASS 77 Heifer most suitable to make a Suckler Cow

1st Owen O Neill, 2nd Erwin Stanley

CLASS 78 Best Crossbred Suckler Cow with Calf born 2019 at Foot

1st Kevin Mc Cabe

CLASS 79 Best Crossbred Bullock with no permanent teeth visible

1st McKinney Bros, 2nd Olive & Jason Stanley, 3rd Maxwell Bros.

CLASS 80 Crossbred Bullock with two or more permanent teeth visible

1st Kevin Mc Cabe, 2nd Oliver & Jason Stanley, 3rd Erwin Stanley

CLASS 81 OSSORY SHOW - All Ireland Male or Female Calf born in 2019

1st Mc Kinney Brothers 2nd Sean O Brien 3rd Maxwell Bros.

CLASS 82 Best Pair of Commercial Animals. Any age, Any Breed, Property of One Owner.

1st Erwin Stanley 2nd McKinney Brothers

CLASS 83 Crossbred Heifer Calf born 2019 ANIMALS NOT EXCEEDING 370 KGS

1st David Hegarty 2nd Hynes Family 3rd Erwin Stanley

CLASS 84 Crossbred Male Calf born 2019 ANIMALS NOT EXCEEDING 410 KGS

1st Maxwell Bros, 2nd McKiney Bros, 3rd Kevin Mc Cabe

CALF CHAMPION - Derek Maxwell, RESERVE CHAMPION David Hegarty

SENIOR CHAMPION – JB Moran RESERVE SENIORCHAMPION J. Teague

SPECIAL CLASS 85 MEADOW MEATS SUPER BEEF BULLOCK

1st Kevin Mc Cabe, 2nd McKinney Brothers, 3rd Maxwell Brothers, 4th Owen O Neill

SPECIAL CLASS 86 MEADOW MEATS SUPER BEEF HEIFER

1st Brian Dyer 2nd JB Moran, Brocca, 3rd Maxwell Brothers. 4th Erwin Stanley, Clough

SPECIAL CLASS 87 €1,200 FBD CROSSBRED BELGIAN BLUE CHAMPIONSHIP

1st S O Brien, Donegal 2nd Keith Mc Kinney, 3rd David Hegarty.

CLASS 88 Young Stockperson: Under 8 years on Show day.

1st Katie Lordan, 2nd Chloe Hegarty, 3rd Darragh O Doherty

CLASS 89 Young Stockperson: 8 – 12 years on Show day.

1st Laura Mc Cabe, 2nd Ay Mc Cabe 3rd Sarah O Neill

CLASS 90 Young Stockperson: 12 – 16 years on Show day.

1st Aidan Kinahan, 2nd Kaelyam Muldowney, 3rd Emma Hynes

SHEEP:

SUFFOLK SHEEP

Suffolk Sheep & Odlums Cup

CLASS 91 Pedigree Suffolk Ram Shearling and upwards

1st Lucy, Jake & Ray Jr Mc Cabe, Fancroft, 2nd David Wharton, Birr

CLASS 92 Pedigree Suffolk Ewe Shearling and Upwards

1st Fiona Kemmy, 2nd Amy & Lauren Mc Cabe, 3rd Fiona Kemmy

CLASS 93 Pedigree Suffolk Ewe Lamb

No Entries

CLASS 94 Pedigree Suffolk Ram Lamb

1st Lucy, Jake & Ray Jr Mc Cabe

Suffolk Champion Fiona Kemmy

Suffolk Reserve Champion Lucy, Jake & Ray Jr McCabe

TEXEL SHEEP

CLASS 95 Texel Cross Hogget Ewe

1st David Kelly 2nd David Kelly, 3rd David Kelly

CLASS 96 Texel Cross Ewe Lamb

1st David Kelly, 2nd James Kelly, 3rd Laura & Amy McCabe

CLASS 97 Pedigree Texel Shearling & upwards

1ST Flor Ryan, 2nd John Kidd, 3rd James Kelly

CLASS 98 Pedigree Texel Ewe Shearling & upwards

1st John Kidd, 2nd Donna Vidal, 3rd James Kelly

CLASS 99 Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb

1st Hanna Heffernan, 2d Donna Vidal, 3rd James Kelly

CLASS 100 Pedigree Texel Ewe Lamb

1st James Kidd, 2nd Jackie Ryan, 3rd Flor Ryan

Texel Champion Flor Ryan

Texel Reserve Champion - John Kidd

CHAROLLAIS SHEEP

CLASS 101 Best Charollais Ram

1st David Conlon, Freshford 2nd Frank Gibbons, Strokestown, 3rd Hanna Heffernan.

CLASS 102 Best Charollais Ewe

1st Frank Gibbons, 2nd Frank Gibbons, 3rd David Conlon.

CLASS 103 Best Charollais Ewe Lamb

1st Jack Searson, 2nd Derek Fennell, Crettyard, 3rd Derek Fennell

CLASS 104 Best Charollais Ram Lamb

1st Frank Gibbons, 2nd Hanna Heffernan, 3rd Frank Gibbons

CHAROLLAIS CHAMPION Frank Gibbons

CHAROLLAIS RESEVE ROSETTE David Conlon

BELTEX SHEEP

CLASS 105 Pedigree Senior Ram

1st Alan Cuddy, Camross, 2nd Alan Cuddy, 3rd Frank Gibbons, Strokestown

CLASS 106 Pedigree Beltex Shearling Ram

1st Alan Cuddy, 2nd John Maher,

CLASS 107 Pedigree Beltexpaul Mc Carthy Senior Ewe

1st John Maher, 2nd Ryan Cuddy, 3rd

CLASS 108 Beltex Shearling Ewe

1st Alan Cuddy, 2nd John Maher, 3rd Paul Mc Carthy

CLASS 109 Pedigree Beltex Ewe Lamb

1st Ryan & Sean Cuddy, 2nd Ryan & Sean Cuddy, 3rd Paul Mc Carthy

CLASS 110 Pedigree Beltex Ram Lamb

1st John Maher, 2nd Paul Mc Carthy, 3rd Ryan & Sean Cuddy

CHAMPION Alan Cuddy, RESERVE CHAMPION John Maher

SHEEP OF THE SHOW - Frank Gibbons Strokestown.

McCartney Perpetual Cup

FOR CHAMPION BELTEX

CLASS 111 ALL OTHER BREEDS Pedigree Sheep Male or Female not eligible to enter in any other class

1st Shay Kennedy, Carrick On Suir, 2nd Shay Kennedy, 3rd Matt Keohane

Commercial Sheep

CLASS 112 Ram any breed (Not Open to Registered Breeders)

1st David Kelly, Ennis, 2nd Lucy, Jake & Ray Mc Cabe, 3rd Lucy & Amy McCabe

CLASS 113 Two Cross Bred Butchers Lambs

1st Laura & Amy McCabe. 2nd David Kelly, 3rd Ben Pearson

CLASS 114 Two Cross Bred Hogget Ewes suitable for breeding

1st David Kelly, 2nd David Kelly, 3rd Shay Kennedy.

CLASS 115 Two Cross Bred Ewe Lambs suitable for breeding

1st David Kelly, 2nd Lucy, Jake & Ray Mc Cabe 3rd Luke & Josh Worton.



Cabe 3rd Luke & Josh Worton.

CLASS 116 Pair of Cross Bred lambs. Suitable for export market.

1st David Gibbons, 2nd David Wotton, 3rd Paul Mc Cartney , 4th David Gibbons

Commercial Champion David Kelly Reserve Champion David Kelly

GOAT CLASSES

Class 117 Any Male Boer Goat over 2yrs of age on day of the show.

1st Gil Liddle , Templetouhy.

Class 118 Any Female Boer Goat over 2yrs of age on day of show and must have borne a kid .

1st Gil Liddle, 2nd Gil Liddle, 3rd John Nicholson.

Class 119 Any Male Boer Goat over 1 yr and under 2yrs of age on day of show.

No Entries

Class 120 Any Female Boer Goat over 1 yr and under 2 yrs of age on day of show.

1st Gil Liddle, 2nd John Nicholson, 3rd Gil Liddle

Class 121 Any Boer Goat Male kidd born in 2019.

1st Gil Liddle, 2nd John Nicholson, 3rd Gil Liddle

Class 122 Any Boer Goat Female kidd born in 2019.

1st Gil Liddle, 2nd Gil Liddle, 3rd John Nicholson

Class 123 Any Commercially marked Boer Goat.

1st & 2nd John Nicholson

HORSES:



MARES AND FOALS

CLASS 124 Irish Draught Mare Registered in the Irish Draught Horse Studbook Class 1 or Class 2 with

foal at foot or covered by a Stallion on the approved list of I.H.R Stallion.

1st Tommy & Mary Hynes, Athlone, 2nd Joanne Doran, Fethard , 3rd PJ Sheeran, Horseleap

The Timmy Sullivan Memorial Perpetual Trophy for Champion Irish Draught Brood Mare.

CLASS 125 Colt Foal Progeny of Irish Draught Mare Class By R.I.D Stallion

1st Edward Corbett, Upperchurch.

CLASS 126 Filly Foal Progeny of Irish Draught Mare Class By R.I.D Stallion

1st Denis Mc Grath, Tuam 2nd Tommy & Mary Hynes, Athlone, 3rd PJ Sheeran, Horseleap

CLASS 127 Non T.B. Mare with foal at foot or covered by Registered Stallion

1st John Bracken Moate , 2nd Joanne Doran, Fethard

CLASS 128 Novice Brood Mare. For Mares that have never won a Brood Mare class, with Foal at foot or covered by registered stallion.

1st Denis Mc Grath, Tuam

CLASS 129 Colt Foal Progeny of Mare entered in above Brood Mare Classes.

1st Edde Corbett, Upperchurch

CLASS 130 Filly Foal Progeny of Mare entered in above Brood Mare Classes.

1st John Bracken, Moate

Class 131 Stallion Nominations YOUNG SPORT HORSES

1st Denis Mc Grath, Tuam

CLASS 132 Yearling or Two Year old Colt, Gelding or Filly Eligible For Entry to Irish Draught Register.

1st Kay Blackwell, Ballymahon 2nd Richie Middleton, Birr 3rd Gerard Byrne

CLASS 133 Yearling Colt or Gelding

1st Gerard Byrne, Knock 2nd Donie Kennedy, Killa

CLASS 134 Yearling Filly

1st Richie Middleton, Birr

CHAMPION YEARLING - Kay Blackwell, Reserve Champion Gerald Butler

CLASS 135 Two Year old Colt or Gelding

1st Seamus Dunne, Gortnahoe 2nd Natasha Hayes, Birr 3rd John Treacy, Clonakenny

CLASS 136 Two Year old Filly

1st Jimmy Clancy, Dranagan,

MATT DELANEY MEMORIAL CUP

CLASS 137 Three Year old Gelding

1st Helen Hayes, Thurles 2nd Tim Delaney, Kyledellig 3rd Conor Quinlan, Killea

CLASS 139 Best Led Show Cob, Any Age

1st Gillian Byrne, Ballylinan 2nd Liam Geoghegan, Ballacolla

CLASS 140 Best Coloured Horse 1, 2, or 3 year old, likely to make Riding Horse over 153 cms. Turn out will be taken into account.

No Entry

CHAMPION 1ST Jimmy Clancy , 2nd Helen Hayes

RIDDEN CLASSES

CLASS 141 Ridden Hunter four years old and upward Gelding or Mare

1st Ellis Villison, Fethard 2nd Tania Heffernan, Ballyfoyle, 3rd Natasha Hayes,

CLASS 142 Small Ridden Hunter Mare or Gelding 4 years and upwards 153 – 158 cm

1st Jessica O Brien, Wicklow 2nd Tara Walsh

CLASS 143 Ridden Cob 4 years old and over exceeding 148cms and not exceeding 158cm

1st Tina Goodenough, Borrisokane 2nd Orla Kiely Rathdowney

LADIES SIDE SADDLE CLASSES

CLASS 144 Ladies Side Saddle Hunter Class

1st Natasha Hayes, Ballygeehan

CLASS 145 Junior Ridden Class

1st Cara Cully, Rathbeggan, Res. Rosemary Wentges

CHAMPION LED HORSE Ellis Wilson Fethard RESERVE Tania Heffernan

CLASS 146

OSSORY SHOW PRESENT WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP

1st Fiona Cosgrove, Akip, 2nd Jessica O Brien, Wicklow, 3rd Lorna Conry, Donaghmore, 4th Jim Doyle, Castlecomer, 5th David Murphy, Rathdowney

WORKING HUNTER PONIES

CLASS 147 Lead Rein Working Hunter

1st Andy Kennedy, Ballynulty, 2nd ????? Katie

CLASS 148 Open W.H. Cradle Stakes Ponies 123 cms. Riders under 10 years.

1st Lucia Keane, Templemore, 2nd Evie Kennedy, Ballynulty, 3rd Sadhb Farrell, Durrow, 4th Senan Farrell Durrow

CLASS 149 Starter Stakes Working Hunter Ponies Riders under 14 years.

1st Charlotte Cully, Rathbeggan. 2nd Evie Kennedy, 3rd Liam Groghegan, Ballacolla, 4th Isabell more, Durrow.

CLASS 150 143 cms Working Hunter Ponies Riders under 17 years.

1st Helena Hennessy, Castlecomer, 2nd Aaron Doyle, 3rd Abbie Meagher, Roscrea.

CLASS 151 153 cms Working Hunter Ponies Riders under 20 years .

1st Ciara Bradley, Birr, 2nd Darragh Kennedy, Birr, 3rd Gillian Byrne, Ballylinan

CHAMPION PONY – Aoibhinn Ruane, Castlecomer

RIDDEN HUNTER PONIES

CLASS 152 Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein. For ponies, mares & geldings 4 years old and over

1st Andy Kennedy, Thurles 2nd Laura Treacy, Attanagh 3rd Grace Fennelly, Stradbally

CLASS 153 Open Show Hunter Pony First Ridden Class. For ponies, mares & geldings, 4 years old and over

1st Evie Kennedy, 2nd Lucia Keane, Templemore, 3rd Charlotte Cully, Rathbeggan

CLASS 154 Show Hunter Pony Class. For ponies, mares & geldings, 4 years old and over

1st Evie Kennedy, Thurles

CLASS 155 Show Hunter Pony Class. For ponies, mares & geldings, 4 years old and over

1st Helena Hennessy, Castlecomer, 2nd Aaron Doyle, Kilkenny, 3rd Ella Bates, Abbeyleix.

EQUITATION CLASS

CLASS 156 Local Pony ridden by child any age.

1st Charlotte Barry, Abbeyleix, 2nd Ella Bates, Abbeyleix, 3rd Lucia Keane, Templemore.

BREEDING & YOUNG STOCK PONIES

CLASS 157 One Year Old Colt, Gelding or Filly.

CLASS 158 2 or 3 Year Old Pony to be Led.

1st Patrick O Brien

CLASS 159 Welsh Pony to be Led.

1st P & A Mc Cabe, Roscrea

CLASS 160 Pony Brood Mare. For Brood Mares 3 years & over, not exceeding 153 cms.

In foal or with foal at foot, by Pony Stallion.

1st Martina O Shea, Fethard, 2nd Patrick O Brien, Fethard.

CLASS 161 Foals, produce of Mares in previous Class. Sire to be named.

Foals to be led.

1st Martina O Shea, Fethard.

MINIATURE HORSE

CLASS 162 Miniature 1, 2, & 3 year old Colt, Filly or Gelding

1st Hugh Deegan

CLASS 163 Miniature Brood Mare with or without Foal at foot not exceeding 34’’ at Withers.

1st Hugh Deegan

CLASS 164 Miniature Mare or Gelding, 4 years or above not exceeding 34” at Withers.

1st Hugh Deegan

CLASS 165 Miniature Stallion 3 years & upwards not exceeding 34” at Withers.

1st Hugh Deegan

CLASS 166 Best Foal, Colt or Filly.

1st Hugh Deegan

DRIVING CLASS

CLASS 167 Open Driving Class, Open to Horses & Ponies.

Traps, Carriages etc.

1st Frank Williams

DONKEYS

CLASS 168 Best Donkey, Any Age

1st Fiona Kemmy

POULTRY:

HYBRID CROSS BREEDS

Class 169 - Pair of Laying Hens

1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Maud Claxton

Class 170 – Best Hybrid/Crossbred Hen

1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Jamie Beck

Class 172 - Any Variety Goose/Gander

1st – Maud Claxton 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Tommy Butler

Class 173 – Large Waterfowl Male/Female

1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Tommy Butler

Class 174 – Large Heavy Soft Feather Male/Female

1st – Sean Walsh 2nd – Matt Keohane

Class 175 – Large Light Soft Feather Male/Female

1st – Oliver Flanagan 2nd – Oliver Flanagan

Class 176 – Large Hard Feather Male/Female

1st – Tommy Butler

Class 177 – Large Rare Breed Male/Female

1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Kieran Ryan

Class 178 – Large Pair

1st – Emma Beck

Class 179 – Bantam Waterfowl Male/Female

1st – Brian Bergin 2nd – Brian Bergin 3rd – Tommy Butler

Class 180 – Bantam Heavy Soft Feather Male/Female

1st – Sean Walsh 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Tommy Butler

Class 181 – Bantam Light Soft Feather Male/Female

1st – Monika Borys 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Monika Borys

Class 182 – Bantam Hard Feather Male/Female

1st – Tommy Butler

Class 183 – Bantam Rare Breed Male/Female

1st – Sean Walsh 2nd – Kieran Ryan 3rd – Tommy Butler

Class 184 – True Bantam Male/Female

1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Kieran Ryan 3rd – Tommy Butler

Class 185 – Bantam Pair

1st - Sean Walsh 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Kieran Ryan

Class 186 – Juvenile (6-16 years old)

1st – Monkia Borys 2nd – Monika Borys 3rd – Monika Borys

Show Champion – Sean Walsh Reserve Champion – Tommy Butler

EGGS

Class 187 – 3 Large Brown Hen Eggs

1st – Margaret Dowling 2nd – Oliver Flanagan 3rd – Oliver Flanagan

Class 188 – 3 Large White Hen Eggs

1st – Oliver Flanagan 2nd – Oliver Flanagan

Class 189 – 3 Large Mixed Hen Eggs

1st – Sheila Murray 2nd – Oliver Flanagan 3rd – Oliver Flanagan

Class 190 – 3 Large Green Duck Eggs

1st – Oliver Flanagan 2nd – Oliver Flanagan

Class 191 – 3 Large White Duck Eggs

1st – Sarah Talbot 2nd – Sheila Murray 3rd – Oliver Flanagan



BREAD & CAKES:

CLASS 192 Brown Bread

1st Maureen Dobbyn 2nd Debbie O Meara 3rd Marie Shanahan

CLASS 193 White Bread made with ordinary flour

1st Claire Meade 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Sheila Murray

CLASS 194 Light Fruit Cake

1st Rosarie Maher 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Iris Allen

CLASS 195 Biscuit Cake (Not Decorated, 2lb Loaf Tin)

1st Rosarie Maher 2nd Debbi O Meara 3rd Iris Allen

CLASS 196 6 Muffins of Choice

1st Alison Kavanagh 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Iris Allen

CLASS 197 Rich Fruit Cake not exceeding 10” square or 11” round.

1st Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally 2nd Shiela Murray 3rd Vivienne Rigley

SUPER VALU

EVERYDAY BAKING

CLASS 198 Everyday Baking, consisting Two Items

(6 Brown Scones & Apple Tart), using only Super Valu products.

1st Siobhan Hayes 2nd Iris Allen 3rd Vivienne Rigley 4th Magaret Dowling

CLASS 199 Boiled Fruit Cake

1st Sheila Murray 2nd Maureen Kelleher McNally 3rd Vivienne Rigley

CLASS 200 Sponge Cake Jam Filling

1st Clare Meade 2nd Iris Allen 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally

CLASS 201 Madeira Cake

1st Sheila Murray 2nd Maureen Kelleher McNally 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally

CLASS 202 Iced Victoria Sponge

1st Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally 2nd Sheila Murray

CLASS 203 Apple Tart made from short crust pastry

1st Margaret Dowling 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Sheila Murray

CLASS 204 Rhubarb Tart made from short crust pastry

1st Sheila Murray 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Sheila Murray

CLASS 205 6 Fruit Scones

1st Marie Shanahan 2nd Claire Ging 3rd Breda & Mary Maher

CLASS 206 Marble Cake

1st Amanda Murray 2nd Ann Talbot, Ballacolla , 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally

CLASS 207 Six White Scones

1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Caroline Dennis 3rd Sheila Murray

CLASS 208 Six Mince Pies

1st Iris Allen 2nd Margaret Dowling 3rd Helen Kavanagh

CLASS 209 Six Plain Queen Cakes

1st Maureen Kelleher McNally 2nd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally 3rd Marie Shanahan.

CLASS 210 Victoria Coffee Cake Not Iced

1st Iris Allen 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Maureen Kelleher McNally

CLASS 211 Carrot cake

1st Breda & Mary Moore 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally

CLASS 212 Six Cookies Any Variety

1st Claire Ging 2nd Edward Healy 3rd Debbi O Meara

CLASS 213 Tea Brack (Cherries Optional)

1st Rosarie Moore 2nd Caroline Dennis 3rd Iris Allen

CLASS 214 Lemon Drizzle Cake

1st Breda & Mary Moore, Ironmills, Ballinakill 2nd Victoria Dobbyn 3rd Claire Ging

CHILDREN COOKERY SECTION

UNDER 12 YEARS OLD

CLASS 215 Rocky Road (4) Pieces

1st Ruth Talbot, Ballacolla 2nd Abbey Mc Ilroy 3rd Lily-Anne Bergin

CLASS 216 Plain Queen Cakes (4) Pieces

1st Emma Beck 2nd Marie Shanahan 3rd Tomas Shanahan

JAMS

CLASS 217 1 lb Raspberry Jam

1st Mary Anne Creagh 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally

CLASS 218 1 lb Marmalade

1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd David Kavanagh 3rd Margaret Campion

CLASS 219 Gooseberry Jam

1st Mary Anne Creagh 2nd Carmel Flannery, Ballingarry 3rd Vivienne Rigley

CLASS 220 Apple Chutney

1st Caroline Dennis

CLASS 221 1 lb Strawberry Jam

1st Debbi O Meara 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally

CLASS 222 1 lb Blackcurrant Jam

1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Maureen Dobbyn 3rd Mary Anne Creagh



CRAFTS:

LAOIS FEDERATION ICA

BERNIE DUNNE CUP

CLASS 223 A Knitted Cushion No More Than 50cm sq.

1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Sylvia Brown 3rd Fiona Kemmy

CLASS 224 One Garment for Adult (Double Knit)

1st Mary Ging, 2nd Margaret Butler

CLASS 225 1 Garment suitable for a Child Double Knit

1st Geraldine Dollard 2nd Margaret Butler HC Mary Ging

CLASS 226 Most Attractive Cushion any medium

1st Mary Ging 2nd Geraldine Dollard

CLASS 227 Christmas Decoration any medium

1st Mary Ging 2nd Margaret Campion 3rd Louise Wellwood HC Margaret Butler

CLASS 228 Tea Cosy any medium

1st Mary Ging 2nd Fiona Kemmy 3rd Anne Payne HC, Louise Wellwood, Ann White

CLASS 229 Table Runner any medium

1st Mary Ging 2nd Geraldine Dollard

CLASS 230 Throw any medium

1st Mary Ging 2nd Margaret Butler

CLASS 231 Adult Shawl, knitted or crochet

1st Margaret Butler 2nd Mary Ging

CLASS 232 Article in Embroidary Large Coloured

1st Geraldine Dollard 2nd Margaret Campion

CLASS 233 Adult Garment in 4 Ply

1st Fiona Kemmy 2nd Margaret Butler

CLASS 234 Small Handmade Embroidered Article coloured

1st Geraldine Dollard 2nd Margaret Campion 3rd Margaret Campion

CLASS 235 A Cot Blanket Double Knit

1st Margaret Butler 2nd Janice Mc Veigh

CLASS 236 Table Centre not exceeding 24”

1st Margaret Butler 2nd Mary Ging

CLASS 237 Xmas Tree Decoration less than 6”

1st Fiona Kemmy 2nd Mary Ging 3rd Geraldine Dollard HC Margaret Campion Simone Cooper

CLASS 238 Cap For Adult

1st Louise Wellwood 2nd Mary Ging

CLASS 239 Best Handmade small article in Patchwork

1st Marianne Jordan 2nd Margaret Campion

CLASS 240 Cross stitch less than 24inches

1st Mary Teehan 2nd Margaret Campion 3rd Simone Cooper

CLASS 241 Best Handmade Card

1st James Wellwood 2nd Louise Wellwood

CLASS 242 Small item in Mountmellick work not bigger than 24”

1st Marianne Lawless 2nd Marianne Lawless HC Marianne Lawless

CLASS 243 Handmade most attractive pin cushion

1st Margaret Campion 2nd Louise Wellwood 3rd Fiona Kemmy

CLASS 244 Any Artefact in Metal or Wood

1st Fiona Kemmy 2nd Mary Ging

CLASS 245 Small Painting in Acrylic not larger than 20” x 20”

1st Patricia Williams 2nd Patricia Williams 3rd Mary Ging HC Shiela Murray, James Wellwood

CLASS 246 Applique Item 18 inches or less

1st Margaret Campion

PHOTOGRAPHY FOR AMATEURS

Size 8” x 10”, 5” x 7”, 4” x 6”

CLASS 247 Animal or Bird

1st Ann Payne 2nd James Wellwood 3rd Zieta O Hagan

CLASS 248 Farming Scene

1st Ellen Harvey 2nd Louise Wellwood 3rd Amanda Murray

CLASS 249 Landscape

1st Alison Kavanagh 2nd Ann Talbot 3rd Ellen Harvey

CLASS 250 Scenes from your Travels

1st Anne Payne 2nd Louise Wellwood 3rd Alison Kavanagh

JUNIOR CLASSES

Confined to Competitors under 15 years

CLASS 251 Wall Hanging in any medium, made of anything not larger than 24 x 24

1st H Wellwood 2nd Isaac O Hagan 3rd Luke Dunne

CLASS 252 Decorated Wooden Spoon

1st Louise Hyland 2nd Tom Hargroves 3rd Jessica Hayden

CLASS 253 Best Decorated Jam Jar

1st Isaac O Hagan 2nd Jessica Hayden 3rd Like Dunne

CLASS 254 Decorated Stone not exceeding 6” in Diameter

1st Chloe Brennan 2nd Aoibhe O Hanlon 3rd Jessica Hayden

CLASS 255 Handwriting competition not more than 50 words.

Script can be written in Irish or English.

1st Canice Meade 2nd Aoibhe O Hanlon 3rd Isaac O Hayden

VEGETABLES OPEN

CLASS 256 6 Table Potatoes (round and named)

1st Paula Phelan, Pike of Rushall 2nd Claire Ging 3rd Dan Healy, Errill,

CLASS 257 Six Potatoes (kidney & named)

No Entries

CLASS 258 6 Boiled Potatoes

1st Claire Ging

CLASS 259 Best Quality (4) Onions

1st Paula Phelan 2nd Eileen Walsh

CLASS 260 Best 3 heads of Cabbage

No Entries

CLASS 261 Best Gooseberries (10)

1st Maureen Kelleher McNally 2nd Maureen Dobbyn

CLASS 262 Best Rhubarb (4 sticks)

1st Eileen Walsh 2nd Paula Phelan 3rd Alf Harvey.

FLOWERS OPEN

CLASS 263 Display of Six Pansies

1st Edward Healy, Errill 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Claire Walsh

CLASS 264 Dahlia 1 Vase 6 Stems Any Type

1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Amy Farle Phelan, Pike of Rushall 3rd Paula Phelan

CLASS 265 Sweet Pea 1 Vase - 10 Stems mixed.

1st Amy Farle Phelan 2nd Maud Claxton

CLASS 266 Best Vase of Lillies - 6 Stems

1st Maud Claxton 2nd Amy Farle Phelan 3rd Catherine Walsh

CLASS 267 Arum Lilies 1 Vase - 5 Stems

No Entries

CLASS 268 Hardy Flowering Shrub 1 Vase Mixed - 3 Stems

1st Amy Farle Phelan 2nd Maud Claxton 3rd Paula Phelan

CLASS 269 Collection of Perennial Flowers 1 Vase , 6 Varieties , 1 Stem of each

No Lillies / No Dahlias

1st Amy Farle Phelan, 2nd Amy Farle Phelan, 3rd Paula Phelan

CLASS 270 Perennial Flowers 1 Vase, 5 Stems, same variety, Not Lillies Or Dahlias

1st Amy Farle Phelan 2nd Claire Walsh 3rd Vivienne Rigley

CLASS 271 Roses, 1 Vase 3 Hybrid Tea

1st & 2nd Claire Walsh, 3rd Catherine Walsh

CLASS 272 Roses, 1 vase – Best Single Stem Floribunda

1st & 2nd Claire Walsh, 3rd Catherine Walsh

CLASS 273 ‘Rose of the Show’ One Specimen Hybrid Tea Bloom

1st & 2nd Claire Walsh, 3rd Catherine Walsh

FLOWER ARRANGERS

CLASS 274 Pedestal of Garden Flowers chosen for their Scent Arranged

1st Siobhan Hayes, Clough 2nd Vivienne Rigley

CLASS 275 Basket of Garden Flowers chosen from Your Garden arranged.

1st Siobhan Hayes, 2nd Maud Claxton

CLASS 276 Candlelight Dinner Table Arrangement for Table of Four Persons.

Must include Candle or candles.

1st Siobhan Hayes 2nd Vivienne Rigley

GROWERS

CLASS 277 Pot Plant in Flower, not Geranium

1st Maud Claxton 3rd Catherine Walsh

CLASS 278 Orchid in Flower, Any Kind

1st Catherine Walsh 2nd Catherine Walsh, 3rd Paula Phelan

CLASS 279 Pot Plant Decorative Foliage

1st Catherine Walsh 2nd Paula Phelan 3rd Maud Claxton

CLASS 280 Geranium or Pelargonium in Flower

1st Edward Healy 2nd Catherine Walsh, 3rd Edward Healy

CLASS 281 Most unusual Pot Plant

1st Paula Phelan 2nd Paula Phelan 3rd Catherine Walsh

CLASS 282 Busy Lizzy in Flower

1st Maud Claxton 2nd Maud Claxton 3rd Phyllis Dunne

CLASS 283 Cacti or Succulent

1st Paula Phelan 2nd Catherine Walsh 3rd Maud Claxton

SCHOOL CHILDREN

CLASS 284 Best Collection of Wild Flowers. No Garden Flowers allowed.

1st Aoibhe O Hanlon, Coolbally, 2nd Ruth Talbot, 3rd Carmel Phelan

CLASS 285 Recycled. An arrangement of flowers in a disposable container.

1st Sean Hayes, Coolbally,

CLASS 286 Miniature Garden in a biscuit tin lid.

1st Aoibhe O Hanlon, 2nd Sean Hayes, 3rd Chloe Hargroves.

CLASS 287 An Animal, insect or bird made from plant material No artificial material allowed.

1st Isaac O Hagan