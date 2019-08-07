All the results from this year's Ossory Show
All the results from this year's Ossory Show
Here are all the results from the Ossory Show:
CATTLE
PEDIGREE HEREFORDS
CLASS 1 Pedigree Hereford Cow or Heifer in calf or in milk
1st Trevor & Edward Dudley
CLASS 2 Pedigree Hereford Heifer born between 1st July 2018 to 30th September 2018
1st Trevor & Edward Dudley
CLASS 3 Pedigree Hereford Bull born between 1st July 2018 to 30th September 2018
1st Willie Duff 2nd Rory Farrell 3rd Trevor & Edward Dudley
CLASS 4 Pedigree Hereford Heifer born between the 1st July 2017 to 30th June 2018
1st Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 2nd Trevor & Edward Dudley 3rd Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 4th Davina Lewis
CLASS 5 Pedigree Hereford Bull Calf born on or after 1st October 2018 & 31st December 2018
No Entries
CLASS 6 Pedigree Hereford Heifer Calf born on or after 1st Oct 2018 & 31st December 2018
1st Rory Farrell
CLASS 7 Pedigree Hereford Male or Female Calf born 2019
1st Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 2nd Davina Lewis 3rd Pat Murray 4th Rory Farrell
CLASS 8 Best Pair Pedigree Hereford Animals
1st Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan 2nd Trevor & Edward Dudley 3rd Rory Farrell
CLASS 9 YOUNG STOCKPERSONS COMPETITION
1st Glen Lewis 2nd Rory Farrell 3rd Colin Burke 4th Rory Farrell
THOMPSON CUP
SCOTT CUP - Overall Champion Trevor & Edward Dudley Reserve Champion Raymond Hunt & Veronica Brennan
PEDIGREE SALERS
CLASS 10 Pedigree Salers Senior Cow in calf or with calf at foot. Any age.
1st Alfred Melvin 2nd Niall Hunt 3rd Declan Bell
CLASS 11 Pedigree Salers Senior Heifer born before 1st Sept 2017.
1st Niall Hunt 2nd Alfred Melvin 3rd
CLASS 12 Pedigree Junior Heifer born on or after 1st Sept 2017 and before 1st Sept 2018
1st Declan Bell 2nd Thomas J Mulchay 3rd
CLASS 13 Pedigree Salers Male Calf born on or after 1st September 2018
1st Alfred Melvin 2nd John Burke 3rd John Burke
CLASS 14 Pedigree Salers Female Calf born on or after 1st September 2018
1st Thomas Mulcahy 2nd Niall Hunt 3rd John Burke
CHAMPION SALER OF THE SHOW
1st Declan Bell 2nd Alfred Melvin
PEDIGREE ANGUS
CLASS 15 Pedigree Angus cow in calf or with calf at foot
No Entry
CLASS 16 Pedigree Heifer born between 1st Sept 2017 & 31st August 2018
1st Liam Mc Evoy 2nd Liam Mc Evoy
CLASS 17 Pedigree Heifer calf born between 1st Sept 2018 & 31st December 2018
1st Jim Dockery 2nd Henry Dudley 3rd Henry Dudley
CLASS 18 Pedigree Bull calf born between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018
No Entry
CLASS 19 Pedigree Bull or Heifer calf born after 1st Jan 2019
1st Pat Murray 2nd Jim Dockery 3rd Eamon Molloy
CLASS 20 IRISH ANGUS YOUNG HANDLERS U14
1st Dylan Dockry 2nd Adrian Dockery
CLASS 21 IRISH ANGUS CATTLE SOCIETY ALL IRELAND 2019
1st & 2nd Eamon Molloy
CLASS 22 Cow or Heifer in Calf or in milk
1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne
CLASS 23 Maiden Heifer born between 1st September 2017 & 1st September 2018
1st John Fleury 2nd Declan Burke 3rd John Fluery
CLASS 24 Bull Calf born between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018
1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne
CLASS 25 Heifer Calf born between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018.
1st Martin Ryan 2nd Mick Kavanagh 3rd Bernadette Dunne
PEDIGREE CHAROLAIS
CLASS 26 Pedigree Charolais Male Calf born on/after 1st January 2019
1st John Fleury 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Kevin Whelan
CHAROLAIS Champion Martin Ryan, Reserve Champion Martin Ryan
CLASS 27 Pedigree Charolais Female Calf born on/after 1st January 2019
1st Martin Ryan 2nd Bernadette Dunne 3rd Martin Ryan
Class 28 Midlands and South East Charolais Club Calf Championship for male calf born Between the 1st September 2018 and the 31st December 2018
1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne
Class 29 The Midlands and South East Charolais Club Lovely Ladies class for in calf heifer/cow class.
1st Martin Ryan 2nd Martin Ryan 3rd Bernadette Dunne 4th John Bambrick
Class 30 Charolais YMA Young Handlers aged 12 – 16 years old on the day of the show. Participants must show a pedigree Charolais or commercial Charolais animal for this class.
1st Emma Hynes 2nd Megan Searson 3rd Aidan Kiniahan C/O Willie Gubbins
Class 31 Charolais YMA Young Handlers aged 17 – 22 years old on the day of the show. Participants must show a pedigree Charolais or commercial Charolais animal for this class.
1st Mark Whelan 2nd Therese Bambrick
PEDIGREE SIMMENTAL
CLASS 32 Pedigree Simmental Cow or Heifer. Any age in calf or in milk
1st Garrett Behan, Ballyfin
CLASS 33 Pedigree Simmental Heifer born 2017
1st Garrett Behan, Ballyfin
CLASS 34 Pedigree Simmental Yearling Bull Calf born between 1st August 2018 & 30th September 2018
1st Garret Behan, 2nd Garrett Behan, 3rd Conor Walsh, Ballylinan
CLASS 35 Pedigree Simmental Weanling Bull Calf born between 1st October 2018 & 30th November 2018
1st Garrett Behan , 2nd Denis Maher,
CLASS 36 Pedigree Simmental Yearling Heifer born between 1st August 2018 & 30th September 2018
1st Garrett Behan, 2nd Sean Lowry, 3rd Garrett Behan.
CLASS 37 Pedigree Simmental Weanling Heifer born between 1st October 2018 & 30th November 2018
1st Killian & Noel Farrell, Cashel. 2nd Garrett Behan.
CLASS 38 Pedigree Simmental Female born on or before 31st July 2018
1st Garrett Behan 2nd Garrett Behan
CLASS 39 Pedigree Simmental Bull or Heifer born on or after 1st December 2018
1st Nigel Hogan, 2nd Garrett Behan, 3rd Killian Farrell.
CLASS 40 National Simmental X Breeding Heifer Championship
At Strokestown Show September 2019
BELGIAN BLUE CLASSES
CLASS 41 Pedigree Bull born on/between 1st September 2017 and 31st August 2018
1st Stuart Treacy, Pike of Rushall. 2nd Thomas O Doherty, Ennis
CLASS 42 Pedigree Male Calf born on/between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018.
1st David Pearson, Clough, 2nd David Pearson, Clough. 3rd Thomas O Doherty, Ennis
CLASS 43 Pedigree Female Calf born on/between 1st September 2018 & 31st December 2018.
1st Tim O Donovan, Dunmaway. 2nd Liam Lynch, Mountmellick. 3rd Nigel Allen.
CLASS 44 Pedigree Bull Calf born on or after 1st January 2019
1st Tim O Donovan, Dunmanway. 2nd Tim O Donovan. 3rd Richard Stanley, Bandon.
CLASS 45 Pedigree Heifer Calf born on or after 1st January 2019
1st Alan Feeney, ClareGalway. 2nd Thomas O Doherty, Ennis. 3rd Seamus Keogh, Geashil.
CLASS 46 BELGIAN BLUE ALL IRELAND SENIOR BREEDING HEIFER CHAMPION 2019. SPONSORED BY ASBOURNE MEAS - For Pedigree Belgian Blue Heifers born 1st September 2017 to 31st August 2018.
1st Shay Hayden, Enniscorty. 2nd David Pearson, Clough. 3rd Sean O Brien
Belgian Blue Show -
Champion - Tim O Donovan Reserve Champion David Pearson
CLASS 47 Irish Blonde d’Aquitaine Cattle Breeding Society - Pedigree Male or Female born after 1st August 2018
1st John Barry 2nd John O Halloran, Glenwood Blonds 3rd
CLASS 48 SOPHIE PEARSON MEMORIAL TROPHY - YOUNG HANDLERS CLASS
1st Chloe Hegarty 2nd Molly Hynes 3rd Katie Lordon
PEDIGREE LIMOUSIN
CLASS 49 Pedigree Limousin Bull born on/after 1st September 2018
1st Kevin Bohan.
CLASS 50 Pedigree Limousin Heifer born on/after 1st September 2018
1st Kevin Bohan
CLASS 51 Pedigree Limousin Heifer born between 1st September 2016 & 31st August 2018
1st Pat Brennan, Ballylinan 2nd Kevin Bohan, 3rd Mick Malone, 4th Kevin Bohan
CLASS 52 Pedigree Limousin Cow or Heifer in calf or with calf at foot
1st Pat Brennan
CLASS 53 Male born after 1/1/18
1st Pat Brennan
CLASS 54 Female born on or after 1/1/18
1st Kevn Boahn.
CLASS 55 Female born prior to 1/1/18
1st Pat Brennan
CHAMPION - Kevin Bohan, RESERVE CHAMPION – Pat Brennan
PEDIGREE INTERBREED CALF CLASSES
CLASS 57 Pedigree Calf Male or Female any breed born after 1st July 2018.
Must be entered in previous Classes. Sponsored by AIB, Rathdowney
1st Martin Ryan, 2nd Tim O Donovan, 3rd Martin Ryan 4th David Pearson,
SHORTHORN CLASSES
CLASS 58 Cow or In Calf Heifer
1st Martin Kelly, Rathvilly, 2nd James Muldowney, Cullohill, 3rd Ms A Middleton, Moate
CLASS 59 Maiden Heifer born between 1st September 2017 and 31st August 2018
1st Martin Kelly. 2nd James Muldowney, 3rd Martin Kelly
CLASS 60 Heifer Calf born on or after 1st September 2018
1st Martin Kelly 2nd Paul Dalker, Dunlavin, 3rd Patrick J Sheedy
CLASS 61 Bull Calf Born on or after 1st September 2018
1st James Muldowney
SHORTHORN CHAMPION Martin Kelly, RESERVE CHAMPION James Muldowney
FRIESIAN
CLASS 62 GAIN FEED €1,500 ALL IRELAND HEIFER CALF CHAMPION
This class is for Pedigree and non Pedigree Holstein/Friesian Heifer Calves born in 2019.
1st Pat Smith, 2nd Pat Smith, 3rd Denis Donohue, Seanacourt, 4th Joe Boyce, Bruree
CLASS 63 Pedigree Friesian Heifer in Calf born before 31st December 2017
1st Denis Donohue, 2nd Joe Boyce, 3rd Tom & Maura Murphy
CLASS 64 Pedigree Friesian Heifer born between 1st January 2018 and 31st July 2018
1st Amy Roche & Tony Jackson, Hacketstown , 2nd Liam & Sandra Murphy, Bagenalstown 3rd Tom & Maura Murphy, Swiftsheath.
CLASS 65 Pedigree Friesian Heifer born between 1st August 2018 & 31st December 2018
1st Tom & Maura Murphy, 2nd Liam & Sandra Murphy, 3rd Kevin Flynn.
CLASS 66 Pedigree Friesian Heifer any age not calved
1st Denis Donohue, 2nd Kevin Flynn, 3rd Peter Ging
CLASS 67 Pedigree Friesian Heifer in Milk
1st Liam & Sandra Murphy, 2nd Kevin Behan, 3rd Jim Mulhall, Danville.
CLASS 68 Pedigree Cow Calved Twice only.
1st Tom & Maura Murphy 2nd Liam & Sandra Murphy, 3rd Jim Mulhall
CLASS 69 Pedigree Friesian Cow Calved Three Times or More
1st John & Paurice Murphy, 2nd John & Pauric Murphy, 3rd Steven Corrigan, Garrettstown
CLASS 70 Group of 2 Dairy Females one owner.
1st Liam & Sandra Murphy 2nd John & Pauric Murphy, 3rd Jim Mulhall
CLASS 71 Junior Handler Aged 12 and under
1st Manus Murphy 2nd Joe Boyce, 3rd Tommy Roche, 4th Niamh Murphy
CLASS 72 Intermediate Handler
Aged 13 to 16 years as of 1st January 2019 with Holstein Calf born after 1st January 2019.
1st Cathal Mulhall, 2nd Luke Donohue, 3rd Michael Blake
CLASS 73 Senior Handler
Aged 17 to 26 years as of the 1st January 2019 with Holstein Calf born 1st January 2019
1st Kevin Smith, 2nd Lauren O Toole 3rd Doireann Mulhall
SENIOR CHAMPION John & Pauric Murphy RESERVE CHAMPION Tom & Murphy
JUNIOR CHAMPION Denis Donohue, RESERVE CHAMPION Jim Mulhall.
CATTLE – OPEN SECTION
CLASS 74 Best Heifer no permanent teeth visible
1st J.B. Moran, 2nd Erwin Stanley, 3rd B Dyer 4th Owen O Neill
CLASS 75 Best Butchers Heifer no permanent teeth visible
1st Jason Teague 2nd Maxwell Brothers, 3rd B Dyer
CLASS 76 Best Heifer with two or more permanent teeth visible.
1st Erwin Stanley, 2nd Kevin McCabe 3rd Erwin Stanley
CLASS 77 Heifer most suitable to make a Suckler Cow
1st Owen O Neill, 2nd Erwin Stanley
CLASS 78 Best Crossbred Suckler Cow with Calf born 2019 at Foot
1st Kevin Mc Cabe
CLASS 79 Best Crossbred Bullock with no permanent teeth visible
1st McKinney Bros, 2nd Olive & Jason Stanley, 3rd Maxwell Bros.
CLASS 80 Crossbred Bullock with two or more permanent teeth visible
1st Kevin Mc Cabe, 2nd Oliver & Jason Stanley, 3rd Erwin Stanley
CLASS 81 OSSORY SHOW - All Ireland Male or Female Calf born in 2019
1st Mc Kinney Brothers 2nd Sean O Brien 3rd Maxwell Bros.
CLASS 82 Best Pair of Commercial Animals. Any age, Any Breed, Property of One Owner.
1st Erwin Stanley 2nd McKinney Brothers
CLASS 83 Crossbred Heifer Calf born 2019 ANIMALS NOT EXCEEDING 370 KGS
1st David Hegarty 2nd Hynes Family 3rd Erwin Stanley
CLASS 84 Crossbred Male Calf born 2019 ANIMALS NOT EXCEEDING 410 KGS
1st Maxwell Bros, 2nd McKiney Bros, 3rd Kevin Mc Cabe
CALF CHAMPION - Derek Maxwell, RESERVE CHAMPION David Hegarty
SENIOR CHAMPION – JB Moran RESERVE SENIORCHAMPION J. Teague
SPECIAL CLASS 85 MEADOW MEATS SUPER BEEF BULLOCK
1st Kevin Mc Cabe, 2nd McKinney Brothers, 3rd Maxwell Brothers, 4th Owen O Neill
SPECIAL CLASS 86 MEADOW MEATS SUPER BEEF HEIFER
1st Brian Dyer 2nd JB Moran, Brocca, 3rd Maxwell Brothers. 4th Erwin Stanley, Clough
SPECIAL CLASS 87 €1,200 FBD CROSSBRED BELGIAN BLUE CHAMPIONSHIP
1st S O Brien, Donegal 2nd Keith Mc Kinney, 3rd David Hegarty.
CLASS 88 Young Stockperson: Under 8 years on Show day.
1st Katie Lordan, 2nd Chloe Hegarty, 3rd Darragh O Doherty
CLASS 89 Young Stockperson: 8 – 12 years on Show day.
1st Laura Mc Cabe, 2nd Ay Mc Cabe 3rd Sarah O Neill
CLASS 90 Young Stockperson: 12 – 16 years on Show day.
1st Aidan Kinahan, 2nd Kaelyam Muldowney, 3rd Emma Hynes
SHEEP:
SUFFOLK SHEEP
Suffolk Sheep & Odlums Cup
CLASS 91 Pedigree Suffolk Ram Shearling and upwards
1st Lucy, Jake & Ray Jr Mc Cabe, Fancroft, 2nd David Wharton, Birr
CLASS 92 Pedigree Suffolk Ewe Shearling and Upwards
1st Fiona Kemmy, 2nd Amy & Lauren Mc Cabe, 3rd Fiona Kemmy
CLASS 93 Pedigree Suffolk Ewe Lamb
No Entries
CLASS 94 Pedigree Suffolk Ram Lamb
1st Lucy, Jake & Ray Jr Mc Cabe
Suffolk Champion Fiona Kemmy
Suffolk Reserve Champion Lucy, Jake & Ray Jr McCabe
TEXEL SHEEP
CLASS 95 Texel Cross Hogget Ewe
1st David Kelly 2nd David Kelly, 3rd David Kelly
CLASS 96 Texel Cross Ewe Lamb
1st David Kelly, 2nd James Kelly, 3rd Laura & Amy McCabe
CLASS 97 Pedigree Texel Shearling & upwards
1ST Flor Ryan, 2nd John Kidd, 3rd James Kelly
CLASS 98 Pedigree Texel Ewe Shearling & upwards
1st John Kidd, 2nd Donna Vidal, 3rd James Kelly
CLASS 99 Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb
1st Hanna Heffernan, 2d Donna Vidal, 3rd James Kelly
CLASS 100 Pedigree Texel Ewe Lamb
1st James Kidd, 2nd Jackie Ryan, 3rd Flor Ryan
Texel Champion Flor Ryan
Texel Reserve Champion - John Kidd
CHAROLLAIS SHEEP
CLASS 101 Best Charollais Ram
1st David Conlon, Freshford 2nd Frank Gibbons, Strokestown, 3rd Hanna Heffernan.
CLASS 102 Best Charollais Ewe
1st Frank Gibbons, 2nd Frank Gibbons, 3rd David Conlon.
CLASS 103 Best Charollais Ewe Lamb
1st Jack Searson, 2nd Derek Fennell, Crettyard, 3rd Derek Fennell
CLASS 104 Best Charollais Ram Lamb
1st Frank Gibbons, 2nd Hanna Heffernan, 3rd Frank Gibbons
CHAROLLAIS CHAMPION Frank Gibbons
CHAROLLAIS RESEVE ROSETTE David Conlon
BELTEX SHEEP
CLASS 105 Pedigree Senior Ram
1st Alan Cuddy, Camross, 2nd Alan Cuddy, 3rd Frank Gibbons, Strokestown
CLASS 106 Pedigree Beltex Shearling Ram
1st Alan Cuddy, 2nd John Maher,
CLASS 107 Pedigree Beltexpaul Mc Carthy Senior Ewe
1st John Maher, 2nd Ryan Cuddy, 3rd
CLASS 108 Beltex Shearling Ewe
1st Alan Cuddy, 2nd John Maher, 3rd Paul Mc Carthy
CLASS 109 Pedigree Beltex Ewe Lamb
1st Ryan & Sean Cuddy, 2nd Ryan & Sean Cuddy, 3rd Paul Mc Carthy
CLASS 110 Pedigree Beltex Ram Lamb
1st John Maher, 2nd Paul Mc Carthy, 3rd Ryan & Sean Cuddy
CHAMPION Alan Cuddy, RESERVE CHAMPION John Maher
SHEEP OF THE SHOW - Frank Gibbons Strokestown.
McCartney Perpetual Cup
FOR CHAMPION BELTEX
CLASS 111 ALL OTHER BREEDS Pedigree Sheep Male or Female not eligible to enter in any other class
1st Shay Kennedy, Carrick On Suir, 2nd Shay Kennedy, 3rd Matt Keohane
Commercial Sheep
CLASS 112 Ram any breed (Not Open to Registered Breeders)
1st David Kelly, Ennis, 2nd Lucy, Jake & Ray Mc Cabe, 3rd Lucy & Amy McCabe
CLASS 113 Two Cross Bred Butchers Lambs
1st Laura & Amy McCabe. 2nd David Kelly, 3rd Ben Pearson
CLASS 114 Two Cross Bred Hogget Ewes suitable for breeding
1st David Kelly, 2nd David Kelly, 3rd Shay Kennedy.
CLASS 115 Two Cross Bred Ewe Lambs suitable for breeding
1st David Kelly, 2nd Lucy, Jake & Ray Mc Cabe 3rd Luke & Josh Worton.
Cabe 3rd Luke & Josh Worton.
CLASS 116 Pair of Cross Bred lambs. Suitable for export market.
1st David Gibbons, 2nd David Wotton, 3rd Paul Mc Cartney , 4th David Gibbons
Commercial Champion David Kelly Reserve Champion David Kelly
GOAT CLASSES
Class 117 Any Male Boer Goat over 2yrs of age on day of the show.
1st Gil Liddle , Templetouhy.
Class 118 Any Female Boer Goat over 2yrs of age on day of show and must have borne a kid .
1st Gil Liddle, 2nd Gil Liddle, 3rd John Nicholson.
Class 119 Any Male Boer Goat over 1 yr and under 2yrs of age on day of show.
No Entries
Class 120 Any Female Boer Goat over 1 yr and under 2 yrs of age on day of show.
1st Gil Liddle, 2nd John Nicholson, 3rd Gil Liddle
Class 121 Any Boer Goat Male kidd born in 2019.
1st Gil Liddle, 2nd John Nicholson, 3rd Gil Liddle
Class 122 Any Boer Goat Female kidd born in 2019.
1st Gil Liddle, 2nd Gil Liddle, 3rd John Nicholson
Class 123 Any Commercially marked Boer Goat.
1st & 2nd John Nicholson
HORSES:
MARES AND FOALS
CLASS 124 Irish Draught Mare Registered in the Irish Draught Horse Studbook Class 1 or Class 2 with
foal at foot or covered by a Stallion on the approved list of I.H.R Stallion.
1st Tommy & Mary Hynes, Athlone, 2nd Joanne Doran, Fethard , 3rd PJ Sheeran, Horseleap
The Timmy Sullivan Memorial Perpetual Trophy for Champion Irish Draught Brood Mare.
CLASS 125 Colt Foal Progeny of Irish Draught Mare Class By R.I.D Stallion
1st Edward Corbett, Upperchurch.
CLASS 126 Filly Foal Progeny of Irish Draught Mare Class By R.I.D Stallion
1st Denis Mc Grath, Tuam 2nd Tommy & Mary Hynes, Athlone, 3rd PJ Sheeran, Horseleap
CLASS 127 Non T.B. Mare with foal at foot or covered by Registered Stallion
1st John Bracken Moate , 2nd Joanne Doran, Fethard
CLASS 128 Novice Brood Mare. For Mares that have never won a Brood Mare class, with Foal at foot or covered by registered stallion.
1st Denis Mc Grath, Tuam
CLASS 129 Colt Foal Progeny of Mare entered in above Brood Mare Classes.
1st Edde Corbett, Upperchurch
CLASS 130 Filly Foal Progeny of Mare entered in above Brood Mare Classes.
1st John Bracken, Moate
Class 131 Stallion Nominations YOUNG SPORT HORSES
1st Denis Mc Grath, Tuam
CLASS 132 Yearling or Two Year old Colt, Gelding or Filly Eligible For Entry to Irish Draught Register.
1st Kay Blackwell, Ballymahon 2nd Richie Middleton, Birr 3rd Gerard Byrne
CLASS 133 Yearling Colt or Gelding
1st Gerard Byrne, Knock 2nd Donie Kennedy, Killa
CLASS 134 Yearling Filly
1st Richie Middleton, Birr
CHAMPION YEARLING - Kay Blackwell, Reserve Champion Gerald Butler
CLASS 135 Two Year old Colt or Gelding
1st Seamus Dunne, Gortnahoe 2nd Natasha Hayes, Birr 3rd John Treacy, Clonakenny
CLASS 136 Two Year old Filly
1st Jimmy Clancy, Dranagan,
MATT DELANEY MEMORIAL CUP
CLASS 137 Three Year old Gelding
1st Helen Hayes, Thurles 2nd Tim Delaney, Kyledellig 3rd Conor Quinlan, Killea
CLASS 139 Best Led Show Cob, Any Age
1st Gillian Byrne, Ballylinan 2nd Liam Geoghegan, Ballacolla
CLASS 140 Best Coloured Horse 1, 2, or 3 year old, likely to make Riding Horse over 153 cms. Turn out will be taken into account.
No Entry
CHAMPION 1ST Jimmy Clancy , 2nd Helen Hayes
RIDDEN CLASSES
CLASS 141 Ridden Hunter four years old and upward Gelding or Mare
1st Ellis Villison, Fethard 2nd Tania Heffernan, Ballyfoyle, 3rd Natasha Hayes,
CLASS 142 Small Ridden Hunter Mare or Gelding 4 years and upwards 153 – 158 cm
1st Jessica O Brien, Wicklow 2nd Tara Walsh
CLASS 143 Ridden Cob 4 years old and over exceeding 148cms and not exceeding 158cm
1st Tina Goodenough, Borrisokane 2nd Orla Kiely Rathdowney
LADIES SIDE SADDLE CLASSES
CLASS 144 Ladies Side Saddle Hunter Class
1st Natasha Hayes, Ballygeehan
CLASS 145 Junior Ridden Class
1st Cara Cully, Rathbeggan, Res. Rosemary Wentges
CHAMPION LED HORSE Ellis Wilson Fethard RESERVE Tania Heffernan
CLASS 146
OSSORY SHOW PRESENT WORKING HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Fiona Cosgrove, Akip, 2nd Jessica O Brien, Wicklow, 3rd Lorna Conry, Donaghmore, 4th Jim Doyle, Castlecomer, 5th David Murphy, Rathdowney
WORKING HUNTER PONIES
CLASS 147 Lead Rein Working Hunter
1st Andy Kennedy, Ballynulty, 2nd ????? Katie
CLASS 148 Open W.H. Cradle Stakes Ponies 123 cms. Riders under 10 years.
1st Lucia Keane, Templemore, 2nd Evie Kennedy, Ballynulty, 3rd Sadhb Farrell, Durrow, 4th Senan Farrell Durrow
CLASS 149 Starter Stakes Working Hunter Ponies Riders under 14 years.
1st Charlotte Cully, Rathbeggan. 2nd Evie Kennedy, 3rd Liam Groghegan, Ballacolla, 4th Isabell more, Durrow.
CLASS 150 143 cms Working Hunter Ponies Riders under 17 years.
1st Helena Hennessy, Castlecomer, 2nd Aaron Doyle, 3rd Abbie Meagher, Roscrea.
CLASS 151 153 cms Working Hunter Ponies Riders under 20 years .
1st Ciara Bradley, Birr, 2nd Darragh Kennedy, Birr, 3rd Gillian Byrne, Ballylinan
CHAMPION PONY – Aoibhinn Ruane, Castlecomer
RIDDEN HUNTER PONIES
CLASS 152 Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein. For ponies, mares & geldings 4 years old and over
1st Andy Kennedy, Thurles 2nd Laura Treacy, Attanagh 3rd Grace Fennelly, Stradbally
CLASS 153 Open Show Hunter Pony First Ridden Class. For ponies, mares & geldings, 4 years old and over
1st Evie Kennedy, 2nd Lucia Keane, Templemore, 3rd Charlotte Cully, Rathbeggan
CLASS 154 Show Hunter Pony Class. For ponies, mares & geldings, 4 years old and over
1st Evie Kennedy, Thurles
CLASS 155 Show Hunter Pony Class. For ponies, mares & geldings, 4 years old and over
1st Helena Hennessy, Castlecomer, 2nd Aaron Doyle, Kilkenny, 3rd Ella Bates, Abbeyleix.
EQUITATION CLASS
CLASS 156 Local Pony ridden by child any age.
1st Charlotte Barry, Abbeyleix, 2nd Ella Bates, Abbeyleix, 3rd Lucia Keane, Templemore.
BREEDING & YOUNG STOCK PONIES
CLASS 157 One Year Old Colt, Gelding or Filly.
CLASS 158 2 or 3 Year Old Pony to be Led.
1st Patrick O Brien
CLASS 159 Welsh Pony to be Led.
1st P & A Mc Cabe, Roscrea
CLASS 160 Pony Brood Mare. For Brood Mares 3 years & over, not exceeding 153 cms.
In foal or with foal at foot, by Pony Stallion.
1st Martina O Shea, Fethard, 2nd Patrick O Brien, Fethard.
CLASS 161 Foals, produce of Mares in previous Class. Sire to be named.
Foals to be led.
1st Martina O Shea, Fethard.
MINIATURE HORSE
CLASS 162 Miniature 1, 2, & 3 year old Colt, Filly or Gelding
1st Hugh Deegan
CLASS 163 Miniature Brood Mare with or without Foal at foot not exceeding 34’’ at Withers.
1st Hugh Deegan
CLASS 164 Miniature Mare or Gelding, 4 years or above not exceeding 34” at Withers.
1st Hugh Deegan
CLASS 165 Miniature Stallion 3 years & upwards not exceeding 34” at Withers.
1st Hugh Deegan
CLASS 166 Best Foal, Colt or Filly.
1st Hugh Deegan
DRIVING CLASS
CLASS 167 Open Driving Class, Open to Horses & Ponies.
Traps, Carriages etc.
1st Frank Williams
DONKEYS
CLASS 168 Best Donkey, Any Age
1st Fiona Kemmy
POULTRY:
HYBRID CROSS BREEDS
Class 169 - Pair of Laying Hens
1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Maud Claxton
Class 170 – Best Hybrid/Crossbred Hen
1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Jamie Beck
Class 172 - Any Variety Goose/Gander
1st – Maud Claxton 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Tommy Butler
Class 173 – Large Waterfowl Male/Female
1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Tommy Butler
Class 174 – Large Heavy Soft Feather Male/Female
1st – Sean Walsh 2nd – Matt Keohane
Class 175 – Large Light Soft Feather Male/Female
1st – Oliver Flanagan 2nd – Oliver Flanagan
Class 176 – Large Hard Feather Male/Female
1st – Tommy Butler
Class 177 – Large Rare Breed Male/Female
1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Kieran Ryan
Class 178 – Large Pair
1st – Emma Beck
Class 179 – Bantam Waterfowl Male/Female
1st – Brian Bergin 2nd – Brian Bergin 3rd – Tommy Butler
Class 180 – Bantam Heavy Soft Feather Male/Female
1st – Sean Walsh 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Tommy Butler
Class 181 – Bantam Light Soft Feather Male/Female
1st – Monika Borys 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Monika Borys
Class 182 – Bantam Hard Feather Male/Female
1st – Tommy Butler
Class 183 – Bantam Rare Breed Male/Female
1st – Sean Walsh 2nd – Kieran Ryan 3rd – Tommy Butler
Class 184 – True Bantam Male/Female
1st – Tommy Butler 2nd – Kieran Ryan 3rd – Tommy Butler
Class 185 – Bantam Pair
1st - Sean Walsh 2nd – Tommy Butler 3rd – Kieran Ryan
Class 186 – Juvenile (6-16 years old)
1st – Monkia Borys 2nd – Monika Borys 3rd – Monika Borys
Show Champion – Sean Walsh Reserve Champion – Tommy Butler
EGGS
Class 187 – 3 Large Brown Hen Eggs
1st – Margaret Dowling 2nd – Oliver Flanagan 3rd – Oliver Flanagan
Class 188 – 3 Large White Hen Eggs
1st – Oliver Flanagan 2nd – Oliver Flanagan
Class 189 – 3 Large Mixed Hen Eggs
1st – Sheila Murray 2nd – Oliver Flanagan 3rd – Oliver Flanagan
Class 190 – 3 Large Green Duck Eggs
1st – Oliver Flanagan 2nd – Oliver Flanagan
Class 191 – 3 Large White Duck Eggs
1st – Sarah Talbot 2nd – Sheila Murray 3rd – Oliver Flanagan
BREAD & CAKES:
CLASS 192 Brown Bread
1st Maureen Dobbyn 2nd Debbie O Meara 3rd Marie Shanahan
CLASS 193 White Bread made with ordinary flour
1st Claire Meade 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Sheila Murray
CLASS 194 Light Fruit Cake
1st Rosarie Maher 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Iris Allen
CLASS 195 Biscuit Cake (Not Decorated, 2lb Loaf Tin)
1st Rosarie Maher 2nd Debbi O Meara 3rd Iris Allen
CLASS 196 6 Muffins of Choice
1st Alison Kavanagh 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Iris Allen
CLASS 197 Rich Fruit Cake not exceeding 10” square or 11” round.
1st Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally 2nd Shiela Murray 3rd Vivienne Rigley
SUPER VALU
EVERYDAY BAKING
CLASS 198 Everyday Baking, consisting Two Items
(6 Brown Scones & Apple Tart), using only Super Valu products.
1st Siobhan Hayes 2nd Iris Allen 3rd Vivienne Rigley 4th Magaret Dowling
CLASS 199 Boiled Fruit Cake
1st Sheila Murray 2nd Maureen Kelleher McNally 3rd Vivienne Rigley
CLASS 200 Sponge Cake Jam Filling
1st Clare Meade 2nd Iris Allen 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally
CLASS 201 Madeira Cake
1st Sheila Murray 2nd Maureen Kelleher McNally 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally
CLASS 202 Iced Victoria Sponge
1st Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally 2nd Sheila Murray
CLASS 203 Apple Tart made from short crust pastry
1st Margaret Dowling 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Sheila Murray
CLASS 204 Rhubarb Tart made from short crust pastry
1st Sheila Murray 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Sheila Murray
CLASS 205 6 Fruit Scones
1st Marie Shanahan 2nd Claire Ging 3rd Breda & Mary Maher
CLASS 206 Marble Cake
1st Amanda Murray 2nd Ann Talbot, Ballacolla , 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally
CLASS 207 Six White Scones
1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Caroline Dennis 3rd Sheila Murray
CLASS 208 Six Mince Pies
1st Iris Allen 2nd Margaret Dowling 3rd Helen Kavanagh
CLASS 209 Six Plain Queen Cakes
1st Maureen Kelleher McNally 2nd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally 3rd Marie Shanahan.
CLASS 210 Victoria Coffee Cake Not Iced
1st Iris Allen 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Maureen Kelleher McNally
CLASS 211 Carrot cake
1st Breda & Mary Moore 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally
CLASS 212 Six Cookies Any Variety
1st Claire Ging 2nd Edward Healy 3rd Debbi O Meara
CLASS 213 Tea Brack (Cherries Optional)
1st Rosarie Moore 2nd Caroline Dennis 3rd Iris Allen
CLASS 214 Lemon Drizzle Cake
1st Breda & Mary Moore, Ironmills, Ballinakill 2nd Victoria Dobbyn 3rd Claire Ging
CHILDREN COOKERY SECTION
UNDER 12 YEARS OLD
CLASS 215 Rocky Road (4) Pieces
1st Ruth Talbot, Ballacolla 2nd Abbey Mc Ilroy 3rd Lily-Anne Bergin
CLASS 216 Plain Queen Cakes (4) Pieces
1st Emma Beck 2nd Marie Shanahan 3rd Tomas Shanahan
JAMS
CLASS 217 1 lb Raspberry Jam
1st Mary Anne Creagh 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally
CLASS 218 1 lb Marmalade
1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd David Kavanagh 3rd Margaret Campion
CLASS 219 Gooseberry Jam
1st Mary Anne Creagh 2nd Carmel Flannery, Ballingarry 3rd Vivienne Rigley
CLASS 220 Apple Chutney
1st Caroline Dennis
CLASS 221 1 lb Strawberry Jam
1st Debbi O Meara 2nd Sheila Murray 3rd Maureen Kelleher Mc Nally
CLASS 222 1 lb Blackcurrant Jam
1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Maureen Dobbyn 3rd Mary Anne Creagh
CRAFTS:
LAOIS FEDERATION ICA
BERNIE DUNNE CUP
CLASS 223 A Knitted Cushion No More Than 50cm sq.
1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Sylvia Brown 3rd Fiona Kemmy
CLASS 224 One Garment for Adult (Double Knit)
1st Mary Ging, 2nd Margaret Butler
CLASS 225 1 Garment suitable for a Child Double Knit
1st Geraldine Dollard 2nd Margaret Butler HC Mary Ging
CLASS 226 Most Attractive Cushion any medium
1st Mary Ging 2nd Geraldine Dollard
CLASS 227 Christmas Decoration any medium
1st Mary Ging 2nd Margaret Campion 3rd Louise Wellwood HC Margaret Butler
CLASS 228 Tea Cosy any medium
1st Mary Ging 2nd Fiona Kemmy 3rd Anne Payne HC, Louise Wellwood, Ann White
CLASS 229 Table Runner any medium
1st Mary Ging 2nd Geraldine Dollard
CLASS 230 Throw any medium
1st Mary Ging 2nd Margaret Butler
CLASS 231 Adult Shawl, knitted or crochet
1st Margaret Butler 2nd Mary Ging
CLASS 232 Article in Embroidary Large Coloured
1st Geraldine Dollard 2nd Margaret Campion
CLASS 233 Adult Garment in 4 Ply
1st Fiona Kemmy 2nd Margaret Butler
CLASS 234 Small Handmade Embroidered Article coloured
1st Geraldine Dollard 2nd Margaret Campion 3rd Margaret Campion
CLASS 235 A Cot Blanket Double Knit
1st Margaret Butler 2nd Janice Mc Veigh
CLASS 236 Table Centre not exceeding 24”
1st Margaret Butler 2nd Mary Ging
CLASS 237 Xmas Tree Decoration less than 6”
1st Fiona Kemmy 2nd Mary Ging 3rd Geraldine Dollard HC Margaret Campion Simone Cooper
CLASS 238 Cap For Adult
1st Louise Wellwood 2nd Mary Ging
CLASS 239 Best Handmade small article in Patchwork
1st Marianne Jordan 2nd Margaret Campion
CLASS 240 Cross stitch less than 24inches
1st Mary Teehan 2nd Margaret Campion 3rd Simone Cooper
CLASS 241 Best Handmade Card
1st James Wellwood 2nd Louise Wellwood
CLASS 242 Small item in Mountmellick work not bigger than 24”
1st Marianne Lawless 2nd Marianne Lawless HC Marianne Lawless
CLASS 243 Handmade most attractive pin cushion
1st Margaret Campion 2nd Louise Wellwood 3rd Fiona Kemmy
CLASS 244 Any Artefact in Metal or Wood
1st Fiona Kemmy 2nd Mary Ging
CLASS 245 Small Painting in Acrylic not larger than 20” x 20”
1st Patricia Williams 2nd Patricia Williams 3rd Mary Ging HC Shiela Murray, James Wellwood
CLASS 246 Applique Item 18 inches or less
1st Margaret Campion
PHOTOGRAPHY FOR AMATEURS
Size 8” x 10”, 5” x 7”, 4” x 6”
CLASS 247 Animal or Bird
1st Ann Payne 2nd James Wellwood 3rd Zieta O Hagan
CLASS 248 Farming Scene
1st Ellen Harvey 2nd Louise Wellwood 3rd Amanda Murray
CLASS 249 Landscape
1st Alison Kavanagh 2nd Ann Talbot 3rd Ellen Harvey
CLASS 250 Scenes from your Travels
1st Anne Payne 2nd Louise Wellwood 3rd Alison Kavanagh
JUNIOR CLASSES
Confined to Competitors under 15 years
CLASS 251 Wall Hanging in any medium, made of anything not larger than 24 x 24
1st H Wellwood 2nd Isaac O Hagan 3rd Luke Dunne
CLASS 252 Decorated Wooden Spoon
1st Louise Hyland 2nd Tom Hargroves 3rd Jessica Hayden
CLASS 253 Best Decorated Jam Jar
1st Isaac O Hagan 2nd Jessica Hayden 3rd Like Dunne
CLASS 254 Decorated Stone not exceeding 6” in Diameter
1st Chloe Brennan 2nd Aoibhe O Hanlon 3rd Jessica Hayden
CLASS 255 Handwriting competition not more than 50 words.
Script can be written in Irish or English.
1st Canice Meade 2nd Aoibhe O Hanlon 3rd Isaac O Hayden
VEGETABLES OPEN
CLASS 256 6 Table Potatoes (round and named)
1st Paula Phelan, Pike of Rushall 2nd Claire Ging 3rd Dan Healy, Errill,
CLASS 257 Six Potatoes (kidney & named)
No Entries
CLASS 258 6 Boiled Potatoes
1st Claire Ging
CLASS 259 Best Quality (4) Onions
1st Paula Phelan 2nd Eileen Walsh
CLASS 260 Best 3 heads of Cabbage
No Entries
CLASS 261 Best Gooseberries (10)
1st Maureen Kelleher McNally 2nd Maureen Dobbyn
CLASS 262 Best Rhubarb (4 sticks)
1st Eileen Walsh 2nd Paula Phelan 3rd Alf Harvey.
FLOWERS OPEN
CLASS 263 Display of Six Pansies
1st Edward Healy, Errill 2nd Vivienne Rigley 3rd Claire Walsh
CLASS 264 Dahlia 1 Vase 6 Stems Any Type
1st Vivienne Rigley 2nd Amy Farle Phelan, Pike of Rushall 3rd Paula Phelan
CLASS 265 Sweet Pea 1 Vase - 10 Stems mixed.
1st Amy Farle Phelan 2nd Maud Claxton
CLASS 266 Best Vase of Lillies - 6 Stems
1st Maud Claxton 2nd Amy Farle Phelan 3rd Catherine Walsh
CLASS 267 Arum Lilies 1 Vase - 5 Stems
No Entries
CLASS 268 Hardy Flowering Shrub 1 Vase Mixed - 3 Stems
1st Amy Farle Phelan 2nd Maud Claxton 3rd Paula Phelan
CLASS 269 Collection of Perennial Flowers 1 Vase , 6 Varieties , 1 Stem of each
No Lillies / No Dahlias
1st Amy Farle Phelan, 2nd Amy Farle Phelan, 3rd Paula Phelan
CLASS 270 Perennial Flowers 1 Vase, 5 Stems, same variety, Not Lillies Or Dahlias
1st Amy Farle Phelan 2nd Claire Walsh 3rd Vivienne Rigley
CLASS 271 Roses, 1 Vase 3 Hybrid Tea
1st & 2nd Claire Walsh, 3rd Catherine Walsh
CLASS 272 Roses, 1 vase – Best Single Stem Floribunda
1st & 2nd Claire Walsh, 3rd Catherine Walsh
CLASS 273 ‘Rose of the Show’ One Specimen Hybrid Tea Bloom
1st & 2nd Claire Walsh, 3rd Catherine Walsh
FLOWER ARRANGERS
CLASS 274 Pedestal of Garden Flowers chosen for their Scent Arranged
1st Siobhan Hayes, Clough 2nd Vivienne Rigley
CLASS 275 Basket of Garden Flowers chosen from Your Garden arranged.
1st Siobhan Hayes, 2nd Maud Claxton
CLASS 276 Candlelight Dinner Table Arrangement for Table of Four Persons.
Must include Candle or candles.
1st Siobhan Hayes 2nd Vivienne Rigley
GROWERS
CLASS 277 Pot Plant in Flower, not Geranium
1st Maud Claxton 3rd Catherine Walsh
CLASS 278 Orchid in Flower, Any Kind
1st Catherine Walsh 2nd Catherine Walsh, 3rd Paula Phelan
CLASS 279 Pot Plant Decorative Foliage
1st Catherine Walsh 2nd Paula Phelan 3rd Maud Claxton
CLASS 280 Geranium or Pelargonium in Flower
1st Edward Healy 2nd Catherine Walsh, 3rd Edward Healy
CLASS 281 Most unusual Pot Plant
1st Paula Phelan 2nd Paula Phelan 3rd Catherine Walsh
CLASS 282 Busy Lizzy in Flower
1st Maud Claxton 2nd Maud Claxton 3rd Phyllis Dunne
CLASS 283 Cacti or Succulent
1st Paula Phelan 2nd Catherine Walsh 3rd Maud Claxton
SCHOOL CHILDREN
CLASS 284 Best Collection of Wild Flowers. No Garden Flowers allowed.
1st Aoibhe O Hanlon, Coolbally, 2nd Ruth Talbot, 3rd Carmel Phelan
CLASS 285 Recycled. An arrangement of flowers in a disposable container.
1st Sean Hayes, Coolbally,
CLASS 286 Miniature Garden in a biscuit tin lid.
1st Aoibhe O Hanlon, 2nd Sean Hayes, 3rd Chloe Hargroves.
CLASS 287 An Animal, insect or bird made from plant material No artificial material allowed.
1st Isaac O Hagan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on