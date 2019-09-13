Not being able to see her feet led Helen to lose nearly four stone

Helen Heighton recalls the moment when she could see her feet, gave her that final push to go and do something about her weight.

She suffered with shortness of breath and as she was getting older her health was just getting worse by the day and she decided to finally take the plunge and walk through the door of her local Slimming World group.

Helen already suffered with low self-esteem so like most members she that dreaded feeling of walking into the unknown and being judged. Her local group soon got rid of those feelings and before she knew it, she had found something that was

working for her.

Helen embraced Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan to the max and within a year she reached her target weight losing an incredible 3 stone 9lbs. Before Slimming World Helen used to struggle putting on her shoes without finding herself out of breath.

She suffered with walking due to pains in her legs because of the extra weight she was carrying. When she first joined slimming world she was afraid that she wasn't going to be able to eat all her favourite foods and satisfy that sweet

tooth. All her worries and concerns were soon put to rest and loved the fact she could still enjoy all her favourites like spaghetti bolognaise, roast dinners & even curry by just shopping, cooking and eating a little bit different.

“Week in, week out I make that effort to get to my Slimming World group because I still need that support even as a target member. The motivations and support you get each week in group is something you can’t find anywhere else. I learn so much from my fellow members with new recipe ideas and ways to try new foods,” said Helen.

Before Helen lost her weight shopping for clothes was always something she dreaded as she could never walk into a shop and find something that would fit her. Now she loves going off with her daughters and has that comfort in knowing that whatever shop she goes into she will be able to pick something up.

“ That first night I walked into Slimming World was the hardest thing I have done but now I can say I’m proud of myself because I took that chance on myself to change my life. I achieved my dream and I know if I can anyone can but you just have to take those first steps.

“Slimming World is a place that makes people feel safe and there is never any judgement. It’s a place that allows you find yourself and help you get to where you want to be. I’m now a proud target member and loving life because I took that chance on myself,” she said.

Helen is proud to be a member of Steph’sMonday Slimming World group in the Community Centre in Portarlington.