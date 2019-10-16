Are you a successful slimmer? Your loss could be a gain

Slimming World experts in Laois are celebrating yet another successful year so far helping their members to lose weight and stay slim for life. In 2018 members collectively lost a staggering 4,270 stone or 27.5 ton, which is equivalent to 60 grand pianos!!!!

Now they have launched a campaign to recruit more people with a passion for helping others for the “best work in the world” with a special Slimming World careers Opportunity Event planned at The Killeshin Hotel on Wednesday 23rd October at 7pm.

Ingrid Mason, who manages a team of Consultants who run Slimming World groups in Laois, says, “We’re going through a period of steady growth.

“With 50 years of experience Slimming World has helped millions of people change their lives with a unique combination of a hunger-busting eating plan, encouraging increased activity and of course our weekly group support.

“Now, with obesity at an all-time high – two out of three adults in Ireland are overweight or obese – and government predictions say that 80% of men and 70% of women will be overweight or obese in the next decade – the demand for our unique warm and friendly approach has never been greater.

“At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry,” says Ingrid.

“We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose Consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding. We have the best training in the business too.

Every Consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.”

Slimming World is looking for people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, people who can share their own weight-loss success to build a fabulous career.

There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate the work in the area and ensure that our unique support is available in every community.

Ingrid adds: “Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long-term success through healthy lifestyle changes. Food Optimising is a unique and healthy eating plan which satisfies the biggest of appetites.

It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family.

Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roasts and even fish and chips. Members love the fact that they aren’t restricted.

“Just as importantly, we provide support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when their self-esteem is at its lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are completely confidential and that they are with people who understand them – because we’ve all been Slimming World members ourselves,” says Ingrid.

Slimming World Consultants are all former members. The role is part-time, working 10-20 flexible hours as a self-employed franchisee.

In-depth training is offered with a well-respected and recognised brand that has been established for 50 years, and all Consultants get the benefit of excellent support from their Managers here in Ireland with more than 300 head office staff based in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

Slimming World provides administrative support, centralised marketing and PR, stock services, a host of up-to-the-minute website support plus nutrition and research expertise. Slimming World magazine, which is produced at Head Office, is the highest-selling title in the diet and health sector.

Anyone looking for a career that offers opportunities for growth and development and flexibility around family life could find that opening a Slimming World group offers the perfect solution.

There are opportunities across the whole of Ireland. For more information contact Ingrid on 086 -8040285 or go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk/careers