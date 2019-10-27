IT'S JUST A PHASE: Childminding was some shock to system

Do you remember my column from a few months ago when I was telling you that I was starting to childmind? Well, I’m over a month into my new role so I thought it was time enough to tell you how it’s all going.

Firstly let me recap. I decided to take in a child, first and foremost, because I was of the opinion that it would be good for Sarah and Aidan.

The latter hates playing alone but more often than not does not want to play the same games as his sister. Thereafter they bicker like hell and my evenings after school consisted of refereeing the pair of them!

I figured another boy in the house would be best due to the above. Sarah is quite happy to play alone so I figured Aidan and this child would occupy each other.

So a few days after school started I began looking after a little boy in Sarah’s class. He gets dropped to me at 7.30am, he has his breakfast here and I take him to school with my two. I then collect all three and the other little boy is in our house until he is collected at 6pm.

I can tell you it is some shock to the system to have to be up and ready for 7.30am. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m always up by 7.30am but the difference now is that I have to be up and ready by that time.

Ready is the key word here! Before the little boy is dropped to me, I’m showered and dressed while before that I was roaming around the house in a dressing gown while clutching a mug of coffee.

The first week or two of the job was a bit all over the place. The little boy and Aidan clashed big time, he also refused to eat anything I cooked and there were plenty of tears and acting out. I genuinely questioned whether looking after someone else’s child was right for me after all.

However, when I sat back and thought about it I made a realisation. Firstly Aidan wasn’t used to sharing his mammy and it was something that he was going to have to get used to and that would take time.

Secondly, the little boy had just started big school for the first time and started with a new childminder. No wonder the poor kid was out of sorts. They are massive life changes to a four year old and some adjust quicker than others.

It was only after the realisations that I began to cut everyone a bit of slack, including myself, that things began to settle down. So now, well into October, we are all settled in to the new routine and it’s going quite well.

I’m not going to say it’s easy because anyone that has done it will tell you looking after kids is anything but. The very fact that this little boy isn’t mine makes me look after him even more if you get what I mean.

I’m constantly on alert, making sure the gate is closed when they are out playing and making sure I can see them out the window. I know full well my own children wouldn’t go anywhere near the road but I’m not taking any chances with the new little lad.

I also found it rather difficult and more so strange disciplining someone else’s child. His mother was quite adamant that I treat him like I treat my own children but nonetheless it feels somewhat wrong to be telling him off. I have to of course but it’s hard to get used to.

It’s also very strange when somebody else’s child looks to me for comfort. He was very nervous about going in to his classroom up to recently and clung to my leg in the mornings in the yard.

When he cries he comes to me for a hug and when he sees me through the window at pick up time, his little face lights up. To be honest, it’s really lovely,

I’ve become so fond of him. He’s part of our family during the week now. He knows how we operate and he has just slotted in. He even eats my dinners now which is more than I can say for Aidan and Sarah half of the time!

Like Aidan, he’s also a stereotypical boy. He’s full of beans, likes rough play, dinosaurs and digging in the garden. For the most part they get on the finest now.

Once the homework is done they are off outside having the craic and the evenings just fly by.

So in all, despite the bumpy start, it’s working out really well. I’m glad I decided to give it a go!

Until next week folks!