DR EDDIE MURPHY: Life lessons to learn from late great. Gaybo

The greatest broadcaster of them all died, but oh what a legacy Gaybo left us. It got me thinking about our legacies.

He opened the doors and blew the cobwebs off many of the nation’s secrets. You can roll out a list of these topics debated that had been hidden behind squinting windows. They included single mothers, homosexuality, clerical celibacy, adoption, pornography, prostitution, punishment beatings and political hubris.

Uncomfortable conversations

Gay Byrne was a consummate professional who created a space for uncomfortable conversations.

At times we all need to have uncomfortable conversations but too often we avoid and shrink away. Society cannot survive like that, openness is the key. A healthy legacy is the outcome.

If you have been holding back from uncomfortable conversations, I would ask what are you afraid of? Are you not past that? Hold it in no more, talk, open up, create new spaces and new understandings.

Teacher

A life well lived with brilliance is one thing. But by all accounts with Gay what you saw is what you got. He was real. Not a modern day 'influencer' but a teacher who lead many through the soundtrack of their lives . Their university was the Gay Byrne hour and The Late Late Show.

Sense Of Purpose

Such sad moments in national consciousness create upset, loss and reflective periods, indeed some will reflect on aging, mortality, and the challenge of holding onto a sense of purpose.

This sense of purpose and meaning was explored by Gaybo in his show The Meaning of Life.

What is yours? Is it on the negative side? Do you think you are too old to try something new, or that you can’t change careers because of family finance or a negative reaction from family?

Let’s ditch this and promote positivity and drive. Shake it up.

Take a Plunge

Here’s an image. A road diverges in front of you. The road on the left is full of trouble and strife. The road on the right is full of promise and hope.

Take the plunge and rediscover your life purpose.

Powerful Questions:

Are you where you want to be? Have you accomplished all you thought you would by now?

Could your relationships be deeper, more rewarding, and more meaningful? Are you having or enjoying playtime?

Find meaning , build a legacy

1. Do things you love to do . We are all born with a deep purpose that we have to discover. Your purpose is not something you make up; it’s already there.

Ask yourself what is your purpose. Begin by exploring two things: What do you love to do? What comes easily to you? Work is required, but suffering is not. If you are struggling and suffering, you are probably not living with purpose.

2. Focus on your life purpose

Think about your life and the legacy you want to leave. How are your relationships going? How is your health? And so on… Once you are clear about what you want and keep your mind constantly focused on it, the how will keep showing up sometimes just when you need it and not a moment earlier.

Gay Byrne's skill was communication but his craft was the ability to talk and ask questions, his wisdom was his listening.

Wisdom is underrated. I believe he found what he loved to do and continued to do it right up to the Sunday Lyric Radio days. His legacy is secure. Many legacys are personal but still powerful and enduring. Thank You Gay Byrne.