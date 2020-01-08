Slimming World’s Food Optimising is absolutely amazing and is so family friendly says Claudia

As a young mother with 4 years old twin girls and a baby boy of 8 months Claudia Murray decided to change her life following words that made her stop and think of how her weight and health was affecting her life with her precious little ones.

“Why can’t you mammy? Why can’t you come play?” her girls asked her.

At 24-years-old Claudia felt the time to change is now.

“Let’s start my story, with 17 stone very unhappy with myself me,” Claudia said. “I was tired all the time, always angry, upset, feeling down which in turn made me eat anything most of which were high calorie, fatty foods. I would order takeaway nearly every night for myself and my family. It got to the point where I wasn’t even enjoying it, I just wanted it” Claudia told us.

“My kids use to ask me every day to go out and go jump on the trampoline with them or play football with them. My answer was always “no sorry, mammy can’t”, they would always reply asking me “why can’t you mammy?”. I never gave them an explanation as I was always so embarrassed. Eventually, it got to the point where they stopped asking me, I assume because they didn’t want to be rejected again. That absolutely broke my heart”.

MORE BELOW PICTURE OF CLAUDIA WITH HER FAMILY BEFORE SLIMMING WORLD.

Claudia’s mother and sister were already members of Slimming World in Athy and so decided she would tag along to group and see how she got on, and what it was all about. Not having any faith in herself that she would actually stick to it due to ‘failing’ before with other plans.

“That feeling completely changed when I walked in the doors and was met by a very friendly consultant who instantly made me feel relaxed and reassured me that I 100% could reach my dream weight.

“Tina, my consultant told me that at Slimming World I would never be hungry and that I would not have to stop eating my favourite meals. I was delighted to hear that I could choose my own personal weight loss target, which I set straight away, although I didn’t have to. My first weigh-in came around and I was delighted to see I had lost 4lbs,” Claudia beamed.

“I was so scared to talk in group but I soon realised how lovely and supportive all the members are. It's such a safe place to share the good weeks and most importantly to share the struggles of a not so good week,” said Claudia.

Fast forward to 7 months later Claudia has lost over 4 and a half stone. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

“My weight loss target is 5 stone and I can not wait to reach it. With Slimming World when you achieve your target you become a free member for Life with incredible support of Slimming World’s unique ‘Slim For Life’ programme.

“ I was blown away to be nominated my groups Mrs.Slinky 2019 as it really boosted my confidence and made me realise that I can do it! I can lose the weight I want” Claudia told us.

“Slimming World’s Food Optimising is absolutely amazing and is so family-friendly. You can enjoy all your family favourites - chicken curry, burger & chips even our firm family favourites spaghetti bolognaise, taco chips and roast dinners” Claudia said.

Claudia’s fiance James has really benefited from her joining Slimming World too as he has lost over 3 and a half stone. With losing weight Claudia can now go play with her kids and is the first one to jump on the trampoline. The children love getting involved with cooking and love making their pizzas from scratch.

“Im so delighted to think that I am passing on healthy eating habits to my little family and we can all enjoy our meal times together alongside being more active as a family,” Claudia said with pride.

A scary statistic shows that 27% of under 10-year-olds will be morbidly obese by the year 2030 so this is life-changing for us all.

Claudia is delighted to now be helping other change their lives as she is launching her Slimming World group in Mountrath in the St Brigidine’s Convent from Monday 20th January at 5.30pm & 7.30pm.

“I’m so looking forward to helping other people change their lives through Slimming World like it changed mine. So if you love food, would love to feel good about yourself, change habits for you and your family just come along on the 20th January and I would love to help and support you all the way to your dream weight and stay slim for life,” she said.