Portlaoise Institute has options that can lead to careers and jobs just for you - find out more at their virtual open night

Each year over 320 students choose to study for QQI Level 5 certificates at Portlaoise Institute. Portlaoise Institute offers courses in the areas of Beauty, Business, Childcare, Digital Media, Engineering, Hairdressing, Healthcare, IT, Nursing, Security, Social Studies and Sports.

Portlaoise Institute is also delighted to offer two new courses this year, Community Health with Psychology and Nursing Studies with Midwifery. They hope to continue to grow the programmes of study as Portlaoise Institute recently got the go-ahead for a large expansion that will incorporate 10 new state-of-the-art classrooms.

Portlaoise Institute is holding a virtual open evening from 6 pm on Tuesday, May 26 on its Facebook page. It is also accepting applications through their website www.portlaoiseinstitute.ie

One of the main things students love about studying a PLC course at Portlaoise Institute is that assignments are spread out during the year and we acknowledge every aspect of learning through skills demonstrations and practical assignments, students learn how to do something by actually doing it at Portlaoise Institute.

The majority of students at Portlaoise Institute that complete their studies are prepared to progress directly into employment while others progress to Higher Education.

All in all, the benefits to doing a PLC course are compelling. It’s a winner for younger students and their parents who can be more assured about Higher Education choices and be confident that the major financial investment will result in the completion of the degree chosen.

It’s a winner for more mature students who are nurtured into a supportive learning environment which ultimately leads to more confident, self-directed learners.