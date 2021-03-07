Celebrating Laois' Inspiring Women #IWD2021 | Helen Gee : Trailblazer in the food, agri-business and tourist sectors

Leading Laois entrepreneur, Helen Gee, creator of G's Gourmet Jams is indisputably one of Laois' leading entrepreneurs and has been a trailblazer in the local food and agri-business industry.

Helen Gee set up G's Gourmet Jams in 1998 and has driven her brand over the last 20 years to become the thriving success it is today. G's Gourmet Jamsmis one of the county's most readily identifiable products and it supplies its homemade jams, chutneys and relishes to a variety of hotels and catering services such as Aer Lingus, SriLankan Airlines to name just a few.

The business which is based on the farm outside Abbeyleix, five minutes from Heywood Gardens, has evolved into a family business over the years.

G’s Gourmet Jams has won a number of prestigous awards including, the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Award for Preserves, a Great Taste Award and a McKenna's Guide.

The handmade pure and natural products created in Helen’s kitchen include a range of fruit jams, marmalade, compote, chutney, relish, sauces and a variety of honey.

Helen is a linchpin of the local business and tourism community.

G's Gourmet Jams currently has an online shop on its urrently has an online shop on its website gsgourmetjams.ie