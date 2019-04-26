Tonight's RTE Late Late Show line-up revealed

Golf star Paul McGinley leads a Late Late Show line-up including TV personality Baz Ashmawy, with music from Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful Sarah McTernan this Friday, April 26.

Ahead of the Irish Open in July, Paul McGinley will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss how preparations are coming along, and why he wants this tournament to be the biggest one yet.

In his new TV show, Wingman, Baz Ashmawy helps participants to embark on a journey of discovery to achieve something they wouldn’t have thought was possible. Baz joins Ryan to tell the unlikely story of dairy farmer Jimmy Byrne from Louth (among others), who wants to put on a play when nobody is taking him seriously.

It’s been 25 years since Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids won the Eurovision Song Contest at the Point Theatre in Dublin, and to celebrate, we’ll have a special performance of the song by Paul Harrington, Niamh Farrell from Ham Sandwich, Ruth-Anne Cunningham, Ryan O’Shaughnessy and the Line-Up Choir.

Ryan will also be joined by Linda Martin, Paul Harrington, Rory Cowan and Mary Coughlan to discuss this year’s contest, and Sarah McTernan will perform Ireland’s 2019 entry, 22.

The Benhaffaf twins, Hassan and Hussein, made international headlines this week after Hollywood actor Tom Hanks sent them a personalised Toy Story video. Ryan is joined by Hassan and Hussein to tell him how they felt when they saw the message, and we’re also joined by Míceál O'Hurley who reached out to Tom Hanks to organise the surprise.

Colette Ryan was just two years old when she disappeared while on holiday with her family 44 years ago, and wandered a staggering two miles away from the then Mosney holiday camp in Co Meath. Almost five decades later since the ordeal, we meet Colette and hear the story of how she was found.

In the month of World Autism Day, we’ll also be meeting Nicholas Ryan Purcell who is a budding filmmaker with Asperger syndrome, and Ryan will be joined by three mothers and their three children to discuss the realities of living with autism.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 26 at 9.35pm