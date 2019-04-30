No ticket for sold-out Electric Picnic? Here's how you can still go

Didn't manage to secure an Electric Picnic ticket in time despite knowing they were going to sell out? Well, fear not, there's still a way to get in on the action in Stradbally.

Volunteering applications for the festival are now open and volunteers only have to work for 24 hours over the course of the weekend and are free to enjoy the time off in between.

Electric Picnic is looking for Weekender volunteers. Volunteers gain entry to the festival in exchange for 24 hours (4 x 6 hr or 3 x 8hr shifts) of voluntary work.

"Volunteering at Electric Picnic is a really great opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes, gain valuable experience for your CV, and play a part in making Electric Picnic one of the best music festivals in the world," organisers say on the website.

Volunteers will be supplied with the following:

A Festival Volunteer vest and info pack.

Access in advance to staff camping areas

Time out to enjoy the show – you only work 24 hours over the course of the festival and are welcome to enjoy the festival when off-shift.

Volunteers arrive on site on Thursday 29th August at noon. The Weekender Volunteer role may involve assisting in the following areas: General Campsites, Family Campsites, Boutique Campsite, Entrance Gates, Arena Entrances, Car Parks, Production areas and the Arenas.



The Weekender Volunteer role can include the following:

Roaming Information Stewards.

Assisting festival-goers with directions.

Helping festival goers carry their belongings and pitch their tents.

Answering questions about performances, line-ups and site facilities.

Assisting with queue management, ticket/wristband checkpoints.

Helping direct vehicles at Production gates.

To be helpful in emergency situations onsite – directing public to safe area etc

To be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Festival, reporting any problems e.g. faulty facilities, build-up of litter or any other potential hazards.

Weekenders: In order to apply you will need to:

Read and agree to the Volunteer Terms & Conditions.

Pay a refundable BOND of €250 by the closing date. This will be refunded approx 2-3 weeks after the event if shifts are completed satisfactorily.

Be 18 years or over before the start of August 2019. Photo ID will be required on arrival.

Be available to arrive at the Festival site by 12.00 noon on Thursday 29th August 2019.

Make your own way to and from Stradbally. Train & bus information will be provided and Crew car parking will be made available.

Be available for an onsite briefing on Thursday 29th August at 16.00.

Be available to work 4 x 6hr or 3 x 8hr shifts between Friday 30th August and Monday 2nd September.

Be prepared to wear your designated hi-vis vest and be easily recognisable as a Festival Volunteer – all Health & Safety instructions should be adhered to, for your own protection & safety.

Supply a recent photo for our photo board on arrival.

Bring adequate camping gear.

Bring clothing appropriate for the weather – to use protective clothing in adverse weather conditions and sun cream as protection from the sun.

When you are off-shift you are free to enjoy the Festival.

Most communication is by email. Ensure that the email address you provide when applying is working, add the email address volunteers@electricpicnic.ie to your Contacts, and check your Spam filter regularly.

Terms & Conditions can be found on Electric Picnic's website here.

