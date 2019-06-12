National Lottery lists the luckiest scratch card jackpot winning counties
The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.
Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.
Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings. Longford is the unluckiest with just one €50,000 winner. Laois ranks fourth from bottom with eight players scooping €270,000.
Scratch card players in Tipperary came out in a second place with an incredible €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners. Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000 respectively.
The full county by county stats can be viewed below.
The National Lottery has launched a new €5 scratch card game ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.
Ireland’s Luckiest scratch card counties since 2015
County No. of top prize wins Total in top tier prizes
Dublin 10 €5,365,000
Tipperary 19 €1,645,000
Cork 38 €1,555,000
Wexford 18 €1,385,000
Kildare 17 €1,385,000
Limerick 20 €1,160,000
Donegal 14 €945,000
Mayo 14 €930,000
Roscommon 6 €845,000
Meath 16 €755,000
Galway 14 €750,000
Westmeath 14 €650,000
Clare 14 €635,000
Louth 16 €605,000
Kilkenny 9 €575,000
Sligo 8 €510,000
Monaghan 8 €495,000
Kerry 7 €400,000
Offaly 7 €430,000
Waterford 7 €310,000
Carlow 8 €290,000
Cavan 6 €220,000
Laois 8 €270,000
Wicklow 7 €260,000
Leitrim 4 €145,000
Longford 1 €50,000
Total 402 €22,565,000
