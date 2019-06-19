TV presenter Lorraine Keane launches the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh

Media personality Lorraine Keane has officially launched the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival taking place from Thursday, June 27 to Saturday June 29 2019.

Wearing a specially commissioned headpiece by Irish Milliner Michelle Kearns inspired by the Curragh’s stunning new Grandstand, Lorraine will form part of the judging panel on Derby Day, Saurday June 29 where the most-stylish person will win a 5-star trip to Dubai courtesy of Dubai Duty Free.

This year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival is extra special as racegoers will be some of the first to experience the new Curragh with its world-class course and major new grandstand incorporating five-star entertainment facilities, restaurants, bars and superb viewing areas. Attendees will also have peace of mind when it comes to our temperamental Irish weather as the new Grandstand has a spectacular in-door and sheltered vantage points looking straight onto the track.

Speaking at the launch Lorraine said, “I’m thrilled to be a style judge in what will be a very special derby year as it’s the first to take place in the new state-of-the-art Curragh racecourse. I’m encouraging men and women to put their best foot forward on Derby Day on Saturday June 29 and showcase their style to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize.”

One of the most popular festivals in the summer calendar, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is designed for a great day out with friends in addition to top-class racing. Sponsored by Dubai Duty Free, The Irish Derby is renowned across the nation for its high-octane glamour and style, celebrities, fun-seekers and racing enthusiasts alike.

There is a spectacular holiday to be won by the most stylish person on Saturday, June 29 (Derby Day) courtesy of Dubai Duty Free. The winner will receive a luxury trip for two to Dubai including flights and accommodation with an overnight stay at The K Club before and after the trip. The winner will stay at the luxurious 5 Star Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and be treated to €1,000 to spend at Dubai Duty Free which is the largest airport retail operation in the world.