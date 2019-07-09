WATCH: 'Laois are on the up!' Young Laois fan pens new supporters song for Tipp clash

"Laois are on the up, Laois, Laois, Laois, they're gonna win the cup!"

A glorious Laois senior hurling win over Dublin on Sunday and another weekend out in Croke park against Tipperary surely calls for another belter song from Stradbally's own Ross Molloy.

The 13-year-old Portlaoise College student told the Leinster Express he sat down last night and wrote the song in 20 minutes!

"I'm very interested in music and I love to sing for different occasions, I am really into Laois football and hurling I go to all the matches with my mam and dad. I was at the match in O'Moore Park on Sunday and it was absolutely brilliant, I can't wait for the match against Tipperary on Sunday, Laois are going to win!"

Last year, talented musician Ross wrote a song about the Laois footballers journey to the Leinster Senior Football Championship final against Dublin and this year, his song for the hurlers doesn't disappoint.

It was only a matter of time before someone broke out in song with the hype and excitement ahead of Eddie Brennan's heroes clash in the All Ireland Quarter Final on Sunday.

"Next trip's to Croke Park on the 14th of July, we're going to beat Tipperary, we'll hope to sail on by"

Fair play to Ross King for sharing his catchy tune! Watch below.

