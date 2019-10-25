How to make a spooky tasty Halloween Frankenstein drink?

Spooky season is upon us and this Berry Spooky Frankenstein Punch will add the perfect touch to any Halloween table.

Bursting with flavour, fun and fright your trick or treaters will be left dying for more.

Frankenstein Punch

Makes about 2.5 litres

Ingredients

To frost the glasses

4 tbsp Siúcra Granulated Sugar

Shallow bowl of water

For the sugar syrup

200g Siúcra Caster Sugar

300ml water

10 pieces of fresh orange peel

100g blueberries

20 green grapes

100g dried cranberries

10 sprigs of mint

3 small to medium apples, peeled, halved and carve a monster face on the curved side of the apple

2 litres sparkling water

Method:

1. To frost the glass, dip the rim of the glasses into a shallow bowl of water and then into a plate of Siúcra Granulated Sugar. Leave these to set for 10 minutes.

2. To make the sugar syrup, pour the Siúcra Caster Sugar and water into a saucepan and bring to the boil over a high heat, reduce the heat to low and add the orange pieces. Leave to simmer for about 8 to 10 minutes until a light syrup forms. Take off the heat and allow to cool, leaving the orange peel in the syrup.

3. To make the punch, once the syrup is cold, pour this into a large glass bowl, add the blueberries, grapes, cranberries, sprigs of mint and carved apples into the bowl / jug.

4. Give it a gentle stir and then pour in the sparkling water. Then use a ladle to stir and serve.