Laois hairdressers shares funny post of a customer's lost list

A Laois blow dry parlour clearly still has a sense of humour after the busy Christmas season.

Staff in the Blow Dry Parlour in Portlaoise found a list last Saturday January 4 left behind by one of their customers.

"A list found on our salon floor today. All the essentials rice, vodka, 7up and dinner. We do hope the the poor soul who lost this list is able to remember everything "

Their post is getting lots of 'did you lose your list?' comments on social media.