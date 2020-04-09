Pub Quiz - Round Two: Can you name these Laois pubs?
Last week we brought you Round One of the Laois pub quiz and now we're back with Round Two.
How well do you know your way around the fine drinking establishments of the O'Moore County? We've stepped it up from Round One and reached further afield to some of the smaller towns villages across the county to really test your knowledge.
Take the quiz below (it may take a few seconds to load) and let us know your score!
