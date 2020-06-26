Gardaí on patrol capture stunning photograph of thunderstorm
Gardaí on patrol early this morning captured this incredible photograph during a thunderstorm.
The photograph was taken at Dollymount, Clontarf in the early hours of Friday morning.
Gardaí are also out and about to encourage roads users to drive carefully and adhere to all speed limits as more and more people take to the roads with the lifting of lockdown travel restrictions next week.
Gardaí on patrol early this morning during a thunder storm at Dollymount, Clontarf.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 26, 2020
As the roads continue to get busier around the country, we would ask all road users to drive carefully and to adhere to all applicable speed limits pic.twitter.com/BYmiNZosqN
