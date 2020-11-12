Hurl or Hurley? The nation has spoken and a winner declared...

Following decades of debate, NOW TV has today settled the ongoing civil war among hurling fans: is it a Hurley or a Hurl?

The streaming service has revealed, following a week of campaigning by All-Stars Lee Chin and Séamus Callanan and over 25,000 votes cast, that the Irish public have voted in favour of Hurley.

Despite coming out on top in the popular vote, only 10 of the nation’s counties opted for Hurley with the remaining 22 voting in favour of calling it a Hurl.

As expected, all 6 Munster counties voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hurley with it edging the polls in Sligo, Donegal, Louth and Monaghan.

Unsurprisingly, Cork proved to be the biggest “Hurley” stronghold with a whopping 97% of the 4,371 votes from Leeside voting in its favour. On the other side, Wexford was to be the biggest “Hurl” county with 98% of the Yellowbellies’ 1,926 voters choosing it.

Interestingly, the most diehard “Hurl” counties such as Kilkenny, Galway, Offaly, Laois and Wexford are all along the Munster border which clearly indicates where the battle lines have been drawn on the debate.

Elsewhere, when only counting counties who compete for the Liam McCarthy Cup “Hurley” has an even bigger edge, winning by 56% to 44% in the hurling heartland.

Michael Forry, Head of NOW TV, said: “Forget Arizona, forget Pennsylvania, the real battleground this week was HurlvHurley.com. Hurl raced into an early lead but Hurley’s much more energised and engaged base, particularly on Leeside, saw it over the line late on.

“While the issue might continue to divide hurling fans all over the country, I’m sure we can all agree that their sport trumps all others!”