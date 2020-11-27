Irish supermarket worker's cut-price Christmas feast story has Twitter in stitches

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@iconicnews.ie

Irish supermarket worker's cut-price Christmas feast story has Twitter in stitches

There's no denying that us Irish love a good bargain, and this Celtic Tiger story of a 16-year-old retail worker supplying his family's Christmas feast for just €23 is absolutely gas. 

Dubliner Richy Craven took to Twitter to recount his hilarious tale of working in a supermarket in the lead up to Christmas as a 16-year-old in 2006, and how the myths of 90% markdowns when the store closed on Christmas Eve were actually true.

So much so, Richy ended up supplying all the goods for his family's Christmas meal, including a "turkey the size of an American toddler", for the crazily low price of €23 as the family "ate like Kings. Or at the very least, people from Dalkey" that Christmas.

Richy's story has blown up overnight with more than 50,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets, prompting the author's tweet this morning: "I've not known fear quite like writing this after a bottle of wine and then waking up to this many notifications."

Read the full story below: