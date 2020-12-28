WIN: Special signed copy of Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's new book
Win a copy of Noel Fitzpatrick's book Being the Supervet
Supervet and proud Laois man Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has signed a special copy of his new best seller Being the Supervet, especially for a Leinster Express winning reader.
Professor Noel who is from Ballyfin has written a special message inside a hardback copy of the book. Read more here.
"Dear prizewinner of the Leinster Express, sending you integrity and care, with love, Noel xx"
To win a copy, tell us how special your pet is to you, and share and tag a friend in our Facebook post.
Winner will be announced next Tuesday January 5.
