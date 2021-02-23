Make it a very special Mother's Day by sending the Leinster Express your photos and messages

There is no-one as special and as loved as a mother, and this year the Leinster Express proudly supported by Telfords and Telfords Electric in Laois wants to help you with the special mother in your life a very happy Mother's Day.

Whether it's a beloved grandmother who you are missing during Covid-19, someone who became a mother for the first time during the pandemic, or someone who has cared for you as a mother would and deserves a big thank you, we want to send your message and photo! MORE DETAILS BELOW PICTURE.

The big day is on Sunday, March 14 so waste no time and get busy choosing a favourite photo or take a new one, write your special message and email us for inclusion in the Leinster Express newspaper and on our website.

Send to pics2leinsterexpress@gmail.com Important: Include your full names and where you are from in Laois.