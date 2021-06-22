First Dates Ireland looking for Laois contestants

First Dates Ireland is planning for a brand-new series and wants people from Laois to be among those around Ireland to apply!

The hit RTÉ2 show is looking for men and women from Limerick to join them in the restaurant. If you'd like to be in with the chance of nabbing a date in the First Dates restaurant this summer - there's still time to apply!

The show also welcomes applications from 'extras' to be background diners.

So, what are you waiting for? For more information or to APPLY ONLINE go to: cococontent.ie/firstdates

To be an extra go here.

Joining maître D' Mateo Saina, are barman Ethan Miles, and waiters Alice and Pete, who help set the scene and give romance the best possible chance to flourish.

First Dates Ireland is filmed in Coda Eatery at The Gibson Hotel where every moment is captured by over 20 cameras in the first fixed-rig show of its kind to be made in Ireland.

The singletons who visit the restaurant range in age from 20 to 70 plus. The unobtrusive cameras allow the daters to forget they are being filmed and start bonding... or not!

The tables are set, the champagne is on ice, and the doors are ready to open up and welcome in a whole new set of singletons looking for love. Fill in an application form below for the chance to find love in the First Dates restaurant!